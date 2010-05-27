VIASPACE, Inc. (VSPC.OB) Enters into North America’s $400 Million Fire Log Industry with Environmentally-Friendly Green Log™

VIASPACE, Inc. introduced their first product for the renewable energy market, “Green Logs,” at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. The annual show is attended by buyers from hardware stores, big box stores, grocery stores, drugstore chains and other retailers from around the country. VIASPACE believes that Green Logs are the first manufactured fire logs to be produced solely from a dedicated renewable energy crop. Green Logs are manufactured from Giant King™ Grass, a low-carbon, renewable energy crop. Through its majority-owned subsidiary VIASPACE Green Energy Inc., VIASPACE grows the Giant King Grass and manufactures the logs at their grass plantation and processing facility in China’s Guangdong province. There are more than 100 million manufactured logs burned each year in North America alone.



VIASPACE, which operates as a renewable and alternative energy company, is focused on technologies that reduce or eliminate dependence on fossil fuels and other high-pollutant energy sources. They have been rapidly developing their business strategy to market Giant King Grass as a solution for a variety of environmental issues to reduce carbon emissions – including use as a biomass fuel and the Green Log.



Dr. Carl Kukkonen, VIASPACE Chief Executive Officer, recently stated in a press release, “Green Logs have a zero net-carbon footprint, completely avoid the use of petroleum products which also produce net carbon emissions, and burn up to 66% longer compared to conventional manufactured logs currently being sold. Since VIASPACE is vertically integrated– both growing Giant King Grass and manufacturing Green Logs– we can offer Green Logs as a superior product and at a lower price than competitors.”



VIASPACE, through its subsidiaries, also has several other avenues to generate revenue as part of their overall business plan. This includes developing and manufacturing disposable fuel cartridges for fuel cell powered electronic devices such as notebook computers, mobile phones and military systems. Through their subsidiary, Ionfinity, and its partnership with organizations such as NASA, VIASPACE develops devices and systems for monitoring and detecting hazardous substances: explosives, toxic gases, drugs and chemical/biological weapons. Completing their diverse portfolio, VIASPACE has also partnered with industry leaders of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for use in hybrid applications with fuel cells and other applications such as scooters and vehicles, power tools, electric bicycles and other electronic products.



Please see disclaimer on QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net



no positions