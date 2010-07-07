Artepharm Global Corp. (ARGC.OB) Announces $10 Million Investment for ArteQuick® Malaria Treatment

Artepharm Global Corporation announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Qater Foundation, The Chinese Federal Government and a private syndication for the purpose of attempting to eradicate malaria from East Africa’s Comoros Islands through Artepharm’s patented malaria treatment, ArteQuick.



Malaria is prominent in the small island chain of Comoros, located in the Indian Ocean, with nearly 225,000 of the 800,000 residents of the islands being infected with the illness. Comoros is comprised of four main islands and several smaller islands. In 2007, Artepharm successfully reduced the malaria rate of one of the main islands, Moheli, from over 20% to less than 1% through successful deployment of ArteQuick. Globally, malaria is found predominately in tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, Africa and Asia. 350–500 million cases of malaria are registered yearly across the globe.



Artepharm has received large investments from The Qatar Foundation, The Federal Chinese Government and various private individuals in the development and clinical trials of ArteQuick. The Qatar Foundation is involved in many aspects of bettering and educating the world and is headed by a Board of Directors, chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned. The Qatar Foundation has invested $5 million in Artepharm’s clinical trials to eliminate malaria from the Comoros Islands. The Federal Chinese Government has invested $3 million in the clinical trials. Private investments have come from individuals who wish to remain anonymous.



Artepharm Global has acquired the patent and worldwide marketing rights for ArteQuick, a natural artemisinin-based anti-malaria drug developed by Artepharm Co. ArteQuick is currently being marketed in 11 countries where the incident rate of malaria is high. It is an affordable four-pill treatment, which is sufficient to both cure and prevent even the latest strains of malaria and is proving itself as very effective in clinical trials. The ArteQuick drug was developed as a highbred of Chinese natural medicine and modern western pharmaceutical technology. Artemisinin is a plant that is indigenous to China and has been utilized as malaria treatment since the 1600’s. While artemisinin has its roots in traditional Chinese medicine, the ArteQuick delivery system was developed using the latest in modern western pharmaceutical technology.



The announcement today of a larger scale trial of ArteQuick has ArtePharm hopeful that more global attention will be focused on ArteQuick by the World Health Organization to support it as the global leader in the treatment of malaria.



More information on ArtePharm and ArteQuick can be obtained on the Company’s website at artepharmglobal.com.



