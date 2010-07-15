Ecologic Transportation, Inc. (EGCT.OB) Announces Commercial Fleet Cleaning Operation

Ecologic Transportation, Inc., a holding company with wholly owned subsidiaries all dedicated to environmentally friendly transportation products and services, recently announced that the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Ecologic Products, Inc., launched Ecologic Shine™, its proprietary waterless car cleaning process, for the Los Angeles, California Airport Park ‘N Fly service and customer vans.



Ecologic Shine™ is an environmentally responsible car cleaning process and the equipment is already in place at this location and currently cleaning customer vehicles. The expansion into commercial fleet cleaning will help the company move forward and elevate its brand, along with creating more exposure for all of the company’s emerging environmental transportation technologies.



In addition, Ecologic Transportation, Inc. has also been in discussions with U.S. and international car dealerships and fleet operators to begin cleaning their fleets using the Ecologic Shine™ process. This is a positive development step toward the expansion of Ecologic Shine™ to other commercial, corporate and government fleets.



For additional information, please visit ecologictransportation.com.



