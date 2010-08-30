Samples of Revolutions Medical Corp.’s (RMCP.OB) RevVac Safety Syringe to be Completed and Ready for Distribution

Since acknowledgement of the successful completion of a Pilot Run for new manufacturing design changes to the RevVac Safety Syringe earlier in May, Revolutions Medical has been working closely with a U.S. manufacturer to complete market samples. Sporting the company’s new label, these samples have only eight parts compared to twelve, with even better performance at lower cost. Now that the market samples are completed, Revolutions Medical can finalize negotiations with manufacturers and distributors.



“Not only do I think we have the world’s least expensive and best automatic retractable safety syringe, our manufacturing price could even be competitive with standard high quality syringes over time. With the many advantages of our safety syringe; reducing accidental needle stick injuries, reducing the spread of blood borne pathogens, and the savings on sharp’s hazardous disposal, I feel we have an actual replacement of the standard syringe that has been used in the medical workplace for decades,” stated Ron Wheet, CEO, Revolutions Medical Corporation.



Revolutions Medical is a safety medical device and software application company. Its medical products include the RevVac safety syringe (FDA approved), safety blood drawing device and safety IV catheter. Through the software division, the company provides RevColor, RevDisplay and Rev3D. The software suite’s functionality includes sorting of images, color, 3D and automatic segmentation of images.



