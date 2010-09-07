MedLink (MLKNA.OB) Secures Partnership with Thrasys, Inc., a Healthcare Information Technology Provider

MedLink, a healthcare IT company that provides the medical community with products and services designed to help create, manage, and share medical information, recently announced that the company has secured a partnership with Thrasys, Inc., a provider of next-generation health information technology and solutions.



MedLink and Thrasys will market the cloud-based HIE platform to Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs) and large hospital groups as a solution for interoperability, and to provide cloud-based applications that leverage both technologies.



MedLink and Thrasys have collaborated to provide interoperability and health record management based on SyntraNet from Thrasys, a cloudbased Health Information Exchange (NYSE:HIE) and Collaboration Network. SyntraNet enables more efficient and coordinated care across healthcare communities.



Ray Vuono, president of MedLink, stated, “The agreement with Thrasys strengthens MedLink’s ongoing RHIO community strategy and represents a key milestone in MedLink’s delivery of high-value healthcare solutions on an enterprise level.” Mr. Vuono continued, “SyntraNet is a cloud-based Health Information Exchange that can be deployed quickly across the service area of RHIOs, providing incredible value as the community scrambles to provide a financially sensible and scalable interoperable solution to meet the ‘meaningful use’ stipulations necessary to receive federal financial incentives to its member physician and healthcare organizations.”



For more information, please visit medlinkus.com.



Please see disclaimer on QualityStocks website: disclaimer.qualitystocks.net

