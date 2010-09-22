Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.’s (SMEV.PK) SpaCapsule May Offer More Medical Benefits Than Expected

Simulated Environment Concepts (SE Concepts), manufacturer and developer of medical, aesthetic and wellness equipment, announced this morning that the Dermscan Group is almost finished with its clinical trial research on the SpaCapsule and the equipment’s medical benefits.



Dr. Ella Frenkel, Chairman and CEO of Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. stated, “SE Concepts tirelessly strives to develop products which return dividends to our customers by way of overall improved health. The Spa Capsule does just that. In allowing users to not only feel de-stressed and refreshed after each therapeutic session, but internally renewed, we’re able to deliver a product to the medical and wellness community that simply pays for itself.”



An internationally recognized cosmetic and clinical research company, Dermscan began its study last year with anticipation of completing next month. Due to the great emphasis on weight loss, cellulite reduction and therapeutic use in Europe, Dermscan took to task proving just a few of the medical benefits derived from using the SpaCapsule. SE Concepts believes the results of this study will further increase the appeal of the SpaCapsule — perhaps doubling its current global distribution commitment.



Dr. Ilya Spivak, Marketing Director and co-inventor of the SpaCapsule commented, “From this study we deduce that the Spa Capsule will continue to grow as a medical apparatus that is a ‘must have’ by the physical therapy, rehabilitation and pain management community. Being a doctor myself, many times I’ve witnessed the reversing affects that the Spa Capsule has on ailments. Frankly, it is quite amazing.”



