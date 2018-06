Past few weeks have been terrific for PCLN. recently analysts from Piper Jaffray cited that this stock would hit $1000 in next 2 years.

While the company has a lot of growth potential in europe and emerging nations, I am still very curious if this is rather too quick upward momentum for PCLN? Only market will decide if this is sustainable? .

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.