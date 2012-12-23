U.S. Economic Revival - YJ Draiman

U.S. Economic Revival

The U.S. economy could expedite its economic revival by expediting its hydrocarbon exploration and development. A national policy to enhance the development of hydrocarbon will turn the U.S. into a net exporter of hydrocarbon products. The U.S. must also build additional refining capacity at strategic locations in the U.S. to alleviate fuel shortages and increase its export of refined fuel and natural gas. Allocating a percentage of the revenues for the further development of renewable energy, energy efficiency and the development of water resources and efficiencies, including rainwater harvesting and grey water utilization etc. will further fuel Americas economic revival.

Another avenue to boost the U.S. economy would be to initiate a program for Made in America products. This would require certain tax benefits to the manufacturer of products in America. Any unemployed American who returns to the workforce, reduces the dependency for financial and social support by the government and turns the worker into a revenue generator for the government, while the employee's earning are spent on goods and services which boosts the economy further.

"Those who control the energy supply control whole continents".

"Those who control the water sources control life"

YJ Draiman

