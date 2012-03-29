Electric cars are they conserving energy? Rev4

Rev4

Ask yourselves what is the real cost of "Electric Car"?

Note: Electricity is a secondary form of energy derived by utilizing one form of energy to produce electric current.

Let us look at the facts:

In order to produce electricity, we need some form of energy to generate electricity, whereby you lose a substantial amount of your original source of energy in the generation process.

In the process we are losing the efficiency of the initial energy source, since it is not a direct use of the energy.

Let us take it a step further. To generate electricity we utilize; coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, hydro electric - water, photovoltaic-solar, wind, geothermal, etc. Many electricity generating plants utilize fossil fuel, which creates pollution.

Do you realize how much of the initial source of energy you lose to get the electricity you need for your electric automobile; you also lose electricity in the transmission lines.

Why are we jumping to a new technology, without analyzing the economic cost, the effective return and efficiency of such technology; while computing and measuring its affect on the environment?

Natural gas vehicles are a direct source of energy, where you get the most for your energy source - in efficiency and monetary value. Cost of natural gas to a comparable gallon of gas ranges around $1, it has higher octane and extends the life of your engine, it is also safer than gas.

In these hard economic times - I would think, you would want to get the most for your dollar - and not waste resources.

Another economic impact would be the loss of road tax on fuel, these funds are used to build and maintain the highway infrastructure.

"It is Cheaper to Save Energy than Make Energy"

