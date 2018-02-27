Any team of 4 drivers in HK can now apply for (and 18 teams will get) a free three day loan of a Model S to drive anywhere in the territory.

As outlined here, this is not the first unusual promotion to which Tesla (TSLA) HK has had to resort. Since HK removed its tax incentives for EVs, demand for Teslas has cratered and inventories in Hong Kong have ballooned, as discussed here and here, leading Tesla to resort to substantial discounting.

Something to remember when contemplating the imminent phase-out of tax incentives in the US, and also further evidence to support Montana Skeptic's theory here that Musk is well aware that the S & X are demand constrained, not supply constrained.