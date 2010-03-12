Daily chart: year-to-date flows indicate new annual/qtr/monthly oil extraction records poised to be set within 10 months

Extrapolation of flow rates to Feb 28th indicate a new Annual Supply record of 85.7-mbd is poised to be set in 2010.

The Quarterly Supply record of 85.8-mbd was set in 2008Q1 . July 2008 continues its distinction for the all time global Monthly Supply record: 86.6-mbd, 0.7-mbd above today's monthly pace of 85.9-mbd. Projection of year-to-date flows reveal that a new Quarterly record of 85.9-mbd will be set in Q4 & a new monthly record of 86.7 should be set in January 2011.

The Quarterly record for Demand of 86.9-mbd was set in 2007Q4 (with difference of 1.7-mbd drawn from inventories). The High Demand Month is February 2008's 87.7-mbd.

TrendLines Research's All Liquids Underlying Decline Rates Observed : 2010 - 2.8%; 1970-2009 Avg - 2.7%

Note: IEA 2009 annual stats are overstated by 0.5-mbd due to its failure to deduct energy inputs for processing BTL & Bitumen. Thus, only EIA A/Q/M stats are recognized as Records.

(no positions)