Avg of 19 models says Oil Extraction to rise 11% by 2024

TrendLines Research monitors the major forecasts of peak oil depletion from around the globe. The top 19 (and their average) are plotted on a graph and each month this Tier-1 presentation is posted to the website. The remainder are plotted on a Tier-2 chart. For purists, a third chart plots the only 4 forecasts of the narrow definition of Regular Conventional Crude (light sweet). For posterity purposes, a final chart tracks the noteworthy historic but failed predictions since 1956.

Below, this month's revision: (a) introduces a 19th model: Turner-Mason Engineers ; and (b) updates Tier-1 Outlooks by Jean Laherrère, PFC & our own Hutter Peak Scenario 2200 .

2010 global production is on a pace that exceeds the 85.4-mbd annual record set in 2008. Monthly flow has been on a steady rebound since bottoming at 83.1-mbd in January 2009 (also the worst month of the USA Recession). The sector is poised for a new quarterly record in 2010Q2 and the monthly record should fall in February 2011. See the Monthly Report for higher resolution charts of current extraction. Historical analysis of Crude & Gasoline Price components & future target prices (out to 2035) can be viewed via our Gas Pump & Barrel Meter charts. A new chart compares our projections with long term Crude Oil Price Forecasts by Deutsche Bank, EIA, IEA, IHS, Jeff Rubin, Matt Simmons & theOilDrum.

Backgrounder

In 1972, the Club of Rome attempted to shock stakeholders and policy makers with its Limits to Growth study forecast of All Liquids Peak Oil: 117-mbd in 1995. Their attempt at awareness that natural resources are finite and in jeopardy with a growing global population was underscored in 1974 with M K Hubbert's similar prediction: 111-mbd in 1995 (excl NGL, deep sea, polar, Orinoco & tar sands).

Because OPEC manipulation invalidated both these projections, Colin Campbell attempted to update the long term prospects for All Liquids. The Irish geologist stunned many when in 1989 he declared that All Liquids flow (65.5mbd) would never again re-attain its 1979 pre-crisis Peak of 67-mbd ( see all 3 charted ). Well, he was very wrong (86mbd today!). This episode made it quite clear that the uncertainty & price volatility caused by such pessimistic reports (even by well-intentioned professionals) required addressing by the energy sector.

In that regard, we saw OECD's IEA, USA's EIA, OPEC and major IOCs step forward with their own annual & bi-annual long term projections in an attempt to set the record straight and stabilize the marketplace. It didn't happen. As the ranks of McPeaksters were swelled by a growing element from the lunatic fringe, their well-intentioned message was hijacked and discourse deteriorated to the realm of economic and social collapse as the world runs out of oil. As the rhetoric escalated, we thought it would be constructive to provide a comparative platform for these opposing views of the future.

TrendLines Research has been analysing the world's very best All Liquids long term production profiles (and the not-so-good ones) since 2003. Our database includes five decades of forecast studies. A year later we began publishing results to our website.

Back in 2006, the 13-model Avg indicated a 95-mbd PEAK in 2020. Our not-so-hidden agenda has been to provide a venue where collaboration and comparison encourages a merging of the pessimistic/optimistic camps. After screening hundreds of scenario proposals, we are humbled with this project's contribution to the narrowing of the spread by an incredible 3-mbd/yr: reduced from 48-mbd (Campbell 80 & CERA 128) in 2004 to today's 30-mbd (Husseini 86 & EIA-Sweetnam 116) spread.

Interested in who had the best forecast ten years ago? Scroll to our Top-16 Vintage Predictions Scoreboard .

Today's Model Reviews:

We're pleased to introduce a 19th model to our Tier-1 presentation today: Turner, Mason & Company Consulting Engineers of Texas USA did the groundwork for an Energy Intelligence Publishing study of crude oil depletion. Using an assumption of 1.8-Tb of reserves, it forecasts production will increase to 92-mbd by 2020.

Jean Laherrère has updated his 2008 study this month with a forecast 87-mbd production Peak in 2014 (formerly 88 in 2015). Although this prediction of an early Peak varies significantly from the 19-model avg, everyone must take it very seriously:

Laherrère holds the TrendLines Research title for best vintage projections for Year 2008, Year 2009 & is on pace for a 3-peat in Year 2010 with this 1997 effort. These multiple record wins have earned him the "best overall forecaster" as well. The Laherrère model was one of six included in our initial presentation chart way back in 2004.

PFC unveiled it 2010 Outlook last month. Foreseeing UDRO (Underlying Decline Rate Observed) rising to 6% by 2030, its new outlook revises down Peak to 104-mbd in 2024 (from 106 in 2022).

A favourite member of this 19-model Depletion study is of course my Peak Scenario 2200 . The only depletion model that posts updates monthly, the current revision reflects two factors: (a) 71-Gb increase (X-Heavy up, Kerogen down) in our URR estimate & (b) target for 2050 Underlying Decline Rate Observed (UDRO) lowered to 4.3% per year.

The model concludes the onset of terminal production decline can be brought on by either (a) constraints in securing sufficient proven reserves, or (b) due to rising Underlying Decline Observed surpassing the trend of annual New Capacity installations. PS-2200 pegs dates on these two events: 2051 & 2031 ... the latter establishing its 2030 Peak (103-mbd).

PS-2200 & Colin Campbell's Depletion Model are the only models with ongoing analysis of narrowly defined Regular Conventional Crude (light sweet oil). The departure in their views ( see RCC chart ) represents the rift between the optimistic & pessimistic camps. RCC peaked @ 68-mbd in 2005, and has been declining at a rapid 2.6%/yr. Whereas Campbell foresees this rate of decline continuing unimpeded 'til 2030, Hutter's position is that the rapid decline was Recession inspired and EOR/Reserve development activities will keep RCC flow in virtual plateau (-0.6%/yr) during the next two decades starting this year. Whether or not this year's RCC flow deteriorates or moderates makes 2010 the watershed year in foreshadowing All Liquids future path.

The Peak Scenario 2200 April Update elaborates on its bold hypothesis that Underlying Decline Rate Observed (UDRO) rises and falls with the American Recessions. It contends UDRO has just demonstrated this phenomenon for a sixth time since 1970. On cue, its most recent loss cycle peaked at 3.1% in 2008, and will trough at 2.4% in 2012, before climbing to 3.5% in a probable 2017 Recession. The model estimates 78-mbd of Capacity was added since 1970 to address Underlying Decline Observed, and a further 57-Gb will be required for that purpose by 2030. The latter figure compares to IEA WEO-2008's estimated 45-Gb to 2030 & CERA's 2009 finding of a 31-mbd requirement over the next 21 years.

The rippled profile results from the harmonics of the underlying 7 unique flow streams. Visit our PS-2200 venue for lots more details and charts on URR linearization, non-conventional dynamics, Underlying Decline and the inherent flaws (and myths) incorporated within McPeakster modeling.

Further to the 19 Tier-1 models, 16 Tier-2 & Hail Mary outlooks are tracked regularly. For discussion and posterity purposes, 4 Regular Conventional Crude projections & 11 Invalidated Outlooks are presented as well. But, it is the Average of the 19 Tier-1 models that reveals the very best guidance, such as:

Future Extraction Rates:

2008: 85.4-mbd

2009: 84.2

2010: 85.7 (pending)

2024: 95 (Peak Year & Peak Rate)

2033: 93 (50% Extraction of URR)

2043: 86 (first year with flow less than today)

2050: 80

2060: 71 (fifty yrs from today)

2075: 58 ( 9.2-billion peak of global population)

2100: 37

2110: 31 (100 yrs from today)

2200: 9 (flows limited to Bitumen/X-Heavy, GTL, CTL & renewable BTL)

2300: 4-mbd (flows limited to GTL, CTL & renewable BTL)

Estimated Ultimate Recoverable Resource (EUR-URR)

The Avg URR/EUR Estimate for the Tier-1 practitioners is 3,994-Gb when we deduct from the nominal average the volume attributable to renewable BTL (biofuels-to-liquid) as calculated by the Hutter PS-2200 model. It attributes a cumulative 513-Gb of BTL thru to Year 2300. This compares rather well to the 3,785-Gb Avg derived from our URR Study with its slightly different mix of providers.

TrendLines calculates Global Past Extraction (to 2009/12/31) to be 1229-Gb for All Liquids, of which 1077-Gb is attributable to Regular Conventional Crude (light sweet) & 4-Gb to BTL.

Exhaustion of the first trillion barrels of All Liquids reserves occurred in 2002. Via the 19-model avg, the second trillion will have passed by Year 2033; then the third by Year 2071 (excl BTL). Annual flow will finally breach the 5-mbd threshold in Year 2289 ... signifying exhaustion of fossil fuels. From that juncture, only BTL sourced renewable liquids provide production.

Of the Tier-1 model contributors, the lowest URR tally is the 2,439-Gb used by Chris Skrebowski. The high is the EIA-Sweetnam hybrid with its 9.0-Tb URR.

Peak Date & Peak Rate

The 2024 95-mbd PEAK indicated by the 19-model Avg rests atop a backdrop Plateau (defined as within 2-mbd of Peak Rate) running from 2018 to 2032. As such, even minor Peak Rate variances of the Avg can result in significant shifts of the PEAK DATE. Our first exercise in averaging the models (13) indicated a 95-mbd PEAK in 2020. Depletion Scenarios' Updates since 2006 have highlighted PEAK DATES ranging from 2013 to 2030; and we have reported PEAK RATES running from 91 to 96-mbd.

Today's Tier-1 model Peak Dates range from Sadad Al Husseini's 2011 to the 2090 hybrid projection by EIA-Sweetnam.

April's forecasts of Peak Rate range from 86-mbd by Sadad Al Husseini to EIA-Sweetnam's 115.6-mbd.

We are humbled with this project's contribution to the narrowing of the spread by an incredible 3-mbd/yr. Today's high-to-low spread of 30-mbd has diminished from 48 just five years ago. Generally, the pessimists have been upward revising their forecasts an average 1-mbd/yr, while the optimists have in turn been dropping by 2-mbd/yr. (Trivia Alert: this unholy methodology indicates that by 2020 the camps should merge with both agreeing to a Peak Rate of "96")

Depletion

A well, field or province depletes from the first day it is drilled. The total crude extracted from a field thus far divided by its original volume is its status of Depletion. Based on the 19-model avg, and excluding 4-Gb accrued BTL, the 1,225-Gb of consumed petroleum divided by the 3,994-Gb avg URR reveals global Depletion of 31% (to 2009/12/31).

The global Gross Depletion Rate (31-Gb annually extracted liquids as a percentage of global URR) is 0.8%/yr today. If measured as a percentage of remaining resource (2,769-Gb), the Net Depletion Rate is a higher 1.1%/yr.

The consensus 2024 PEAK occurs at 43% Depletion. The 50% crossover of the inferred URR avg will occur in 2033.

Underlying Decline Rate Observed (UDRO)

The IEA WEO-2008 calculates that the Natural Underlying Decline Rate is 5% in post-peak Regular Conventional Crude fields and as much as 15% in non-conventional post-peak Deep Sea fields, for a weighted avg of 9%. A Producer's EOR activities can improve extraction results and diminish the loss factor. After EOR activity, IEA calculates the loss to be 6.7% for Conventional & Deep Sea fields.

I call this net absolute figure, more applicable to our depletion studies, Underlying Decline Observed (UDO). It is expressed in millions of barrels per day (mbd) per annum. More commonly, analysis of RCC or All Liquids is conducted in percentage terms per time interval - appropriately the Underlying Decline Rate Observed (UDRO). To maintain a production plateau, Production Capacity must be incrementally increased each year to match UDO loss. And, when the New Capacity trend no longer exceeds the UDO trend, Terminal Production Decline will commence.

Since November 2007, Peak Scenario 2200 has uniquely provided regular monthly reporting of Global UDO/UDRO status. Its long term analysis found that over the last 40 years, UDRO has averaged 2.7% annually. This means that of the 119-mbd of new facilities built since 1970, 79 served to address UDO & only 41-mbd raised Extraction Capacity from 51 in 1969 to 92-mbd today. The UDRO rises and falls in surges coinciding with the American economic recessions. Below, the PS-2200 finding is compared to short/medium term practitioner estimates of present/future All Liquids UDRO:

1.5% - CERA (2009-2030 Avg)

1.9% - Adam Brandt (2007 - sole peer-reviewed contribution)

1.9% - IEA (2008-2030 Avg)

2.8 % - Freddy Hutter's Peak Scenario 2200 - 2010 ytd (rising to 4.3% by 2050)

4.1% - Matt Simmons (2009-2030 Avg)

4.2% - EIA (2009-2030 Avg)

4.2% - Jeff Rubin (2009)

4.5% - OPEC (2008)

4.7% - Chris Skrebowski (2010)

5.0% - Deutsche Bank (2009, rising to 8% by 2030)

5.0% - Total (2009)

5.2% - Schlumberger (2009-2030 Avg)

5.25% - Sadad al Husseini (2009)

6.0% - PFC (by 2030)

7.0% - UK Energy Research Centre (2009)

9.0% - consensus at theOilDrum & PeakOildotcom (2009)

CERA's 2009 study has determined that flow from currently in-place Capacity will deteriorate by only 31-mbd in the next 21 years. In its recent WEO-2008 , IEA presumes 45-mbd of new Capacity is required to sustain a plateau 'til 2030. My own PS-2200 projects a figure of 57-mbd is more probable.

Post-Peak Decline

The absolute volume of decreased annual production in a post-peak well, field or petroleum provinces is its Decline; often quoted in percentage terms as an annual Decline Rate. The TrendLines 19-model avg declines at 0.6% per annum measured from the 2024 Peak to Year 2050. Alternatively, when calculated from PEAK to the 10-mbd exhaustion threshold in Year 2189, it will average 1.4% annually. Compare this to the most aggressive rate mathematically possible (4.9%) for the hypothetical Worst Case Scenario .

Among our Tier-1 practitioners, predictions of First Year Production Decline range from Year 2012 by Sadad Al Husseini to Year 2091 by EIA.

The Avg Decline Rates range from Hutter's 0.4%/yr to 4.2%/yr shared by both EU/WETO & Chris Skrebowski.

Worst Case Scenario This hypothetical projection was introduced in Feb/2008 to put in perspective the ludicrous & persistent "running out of oil" comments by McDoomer & Lunatic Fringe elements within the McPeakster fraternity! Using the lowest recognized estimate of All Liquids URR/EUR (2021-Gb by EWG/LBST 2008), and assuming things collapse after 2010 (85.7-mbd), this projection depicts the Average Decline Rate ( 4.9% ) required mathematically to completely exhaust this very conservative Resource figure. Significantly, this exercise reveals that half (42.5) of this year's 85-mbd All Liquids production rate will still be flowing in Year 2034, and in fact won't dip below 10-mbd until Year 2054. Finally, All Liquids exhausts in 2083. A post-peak production decline rate higher than 4.9% "strands URR" ... and that phrase is an oxymoron. Ignore all pundits that suggest a decline rate of post-peak production of over 4.9% in their musings. And, please read their alarmist TEOTWAWKI forecasts with these hard numbers in mind... TrendLines Vintage Predictions Scoreboard Practitioner 2008 Forecast (actual 85.4) 2009 Forecast (actual 84.2) 2010 Forecast (pending 86.0) URR (Gb) 3-yr Error Score Jean Laherrère '97 85.0 -mbd 85.5 -mbd 86.0 - mbd 2700 1.7 mbd Jean Laherrère '99 86.0 86.0 86.5 2750 2.9 EIA 1995 86.0 87.1 88.4 2273 5.9 Peter Odell Y2k 88.2 89.5 90.7 6000 12.8 Michael Lynch '96 88.0 90.0 92.0 2273 14.4 EIA 1996 90.0 91.0 92.1 2273 17.5 EIA Y2k 89.6 91.4 93.2 3000 18.6 EIA 1999 89.8 91.5 93.2 3000 18.9 Colin Campbell '99 92.6 93.0 91.7 2625 21.7 IEA 1995 91.5 93.3 95.2 2300 24.4 EIA 1998 91.3 93.4 95.5 3000 24.6 IEA Y2k 91.2 93.6 95.8 1919 25.0 EIA 1997 92.6 94.1 95.6 3000 26.7 IEA 1996 93.3 95.7 97.1 2300 30.5 IEA 1998 96.2 97.1 98.0 2300 35.7 Colin Campbell '89 36.7 35.6 34.5 1575 148.8

Post OPEC-Crisis forecasting of an All Liquids PEAK commenced in 1989. Our archive of pre-2001 projections reveals that the Jean Laherrère 1997 Outlook (France) is the current title holder for best overall Vintage Predictions, by merits of its least cumulative errors over the three year span.

Second place goes to the Jean Laherrère 1999 Outlook & third place to the EIA 1995 Int'l Energy Outlook (NYSE:USA) .

We also add 3 honourable mentions to the Jean Laherrère 1997 Outlook for its best forecast for all three of the monitored years ... all of 'em being accurate to within 1-mbd! (rev 9.1231)

no positions