New Year for stocks

On the first days of trading in 2011 market is up significantly with Dow Jones avergae at 11704 and S&P 500 at 1274. Both of these avergaes are up sharply since August 2010 with no downward pressure at all since Ben Bernanke confirmed that he has all the intentions of creating next asset bubble even though it means destroying the currency and consequently the power center position of the whole country. In Ben Bernanke, we have one person who will successfully diminish and destroy the country, pretty much single handedly, even though he is not a political figure elected by the democratic system in place in USA. Stock markets are up becuase fundamentally stocks do not have any value in today's market. It's driven by those investors who are hungry for yield to benefit at the expense of devaluing the whole country. Any prominent financial institution with access to Fed's lending can access short-term loans at 0-0.25% and can generate a better return by investing elsewhere. So people started with investing in junk bonds (less risky than other investments). As they pretty much exhausted bond market, investors slowly moved into commodities (riskier than bonds but still less risky than stocks). Now copper is hitting all-time highs, gold is up significantly and silver is also making all time highs. Now as commodities look slightly more expensive, investors are turning to stocks with full faith in the stupidity and incapability of Federal Reserve in USA and especially its chairman Ben Bernanke. As long as he is leading the Federal Reserve, I am very bullish on stocks.

The good thing about stocks is that they don't have any fundamental value unlike some of the other asset classes mentioned before. So people might or might not be willing to pay whatever they want for the stock. This is clearly reflected in many high-profile stocks which are trading at all-time P/E multiple of 60-100 (which is enormous by any historical standards) e.g. BIDU, NFLX, CRM to name a few. But who cares. As long as I can generate a yield of more than 0-0.25% from my investments, my investors and I are all very happy. I am also advising to move all the profits made in USA to overseas markets becuase its better for the health of investors to stay away from US dollar as much as they can.

This is pretty much the fundamental investment thesis at every big financial institution in USA. I, on my own part think that sooner or later people in the country will realize the folly of this chairman and put pressure on the government to oust him. I just hope this happens sooner before it's too late. Until then I'll be in the bull market camp and make profits on every day rally of the market. Buying the hot stocks is more rewarding if you have a target of 2-3 day investments. Some stocks in this bucket are: AAPL, NFLX, PCLN and CMG.

I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.