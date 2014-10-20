Bio-Polyamide Market Would Be Worth $41,769.5 Million By 2019

The report "Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market by Type (PA 6, PA 66, PA 10, PA 11, PA 12 & Others), by Precursor (CPL, ADA & HDMA), by Material (Fiber & Plastics) & Application (Textile, Automotive, E&E & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019" report analyzes the global polyamide market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions.

The global polyamide market is significantly penetrating their end-use industries. They have different characteristics as per their manufacturing and application requirement in the end products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate this market with its growing demand for polyamide in different applications, especially the automotive, film & coating, and electrical & electronics segments. The Asia-Pacific and North America markets are estimated to show a rising growth in the next five years with the allied industries expected to stabilize the overall business need in the respective regions.

R&D is a key part of this market. The manufacturing companies, associations, and end-product manufacturers infuse high investments for future advancements and technology modifications of bio-based and specialty polyamide to replace metals and match the new demands coming from various end-user industries. Polyamide 6 is dominant among all the competitive polyamides available, in terms of consumption and value, reasoned by its optimal cost to performance factor.

The Asia-Pacific is the largest region, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Europe and North America. China, Japan, U.S., Germany, India, Brazil, and Russia are expected to persist as successful polyamide markets. The key players in the global polyamide market are Ascend Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Formosa Group (Taiwan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Invista (U.S.), Li Peng Enterprise Co. (China), Radici Group (Italy), Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Solvay/Rhodia (France), Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), etc.

The Eastern and Central European nations, emerging South-East Asian, and Latin American nations that host the global events would supplement the growth of polyamides. An increase in auto sales, proposals for improvement of infrastructure, and rising housing market in emerging economies will drive the polyamide market.

The polyamide demand, in terms of value and volume, depicts the current and future projections according to the parallel economic and industrial outlook. This analysis covers important developments, expansions, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions of the leading global companies.

The current market value of the global polyamide market (2012) is about $29,454.9 million and is estimated to reach $41,769.5 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%, from 2014 to 2019. The high demand across the industries, such as packaging, electrical & electronics, consumer goods & appliances, and automotive will increase the overall polyamide consumption.

