Masterbatch Market Worth $12.1 Billion By 2019 - New Report By MarketsandMarkets

According to the new research report, "Masterbatch Market, by Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, Filler), and Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019", defines and segments the global masterbatch market with an analysis and forecast for types, and applications by volume as well as value.

"Asia-Pacific is the key market for Masterbatch"

Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe dominated the masterbatch market in 2013 and accounted for over 85% of the market, by volume and value. Country-wise, China is the top consumer of masterbatch products globally, and is also the largest market for masterbatch products registering a CAGR higher than the global average till 2019. The U.S. is the second-largest masterbatch consumer in the world. Diverse end-use markets range from automobile, construction, package, consumer goods, wire & cable, and electronic appliances among others. Growing GDP, rapid pace of industrialization, ballooning production and industrial bases, increased output of plastic components, consumer goods and packaging products and continuing penetration of masterbatch vis-à-vis competing coloring methods remain key growth driving forces in the post-recession period. Future growth in the international market hinges heavily onto developing economies in Asia-Pacific, South America, and Eastern Europe. China and India, especially, stand out as noteworthy markets, given the mass exodus of production activities (automotive & industrial) from developing countries to low-cost Asian countries. The ensuing increase in foreign investments and rise in the number of new manufacturing establishments will witness Asia-Pacific emerge into a prime driver of growth.

"Packaging is the topmost application segment, and color dominates as the key type in the Masterbatch market"

Packaging take the topmost positions in the masterbatch market with around 40% share by value in 2013. The fastest growth rate till 2019 in the masterbatch market is projected to come from applications, such as automotive and consumer goods. The increasing plastic consumption in the automotive industry is expected to benefit masterbatch market over the next five years. Color dominates the masterbatch market by type, in terms of volume and value. Packaging industry uses all types of masterbatch, but the most commonly used are color and white masterbatch. Food and beverage manufacturers continue to enhance their focus on attractive product packaging, by using various custom colored masterbatch, in order to gain consumer attention. Further, with the advent of new packaging technologies such as antioxidant, UV resistant, heat resistant, antimicrobial, and anti-fog packaging, the usage of additive masterbatch has surged significantly over the last few years.

