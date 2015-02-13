Is Wells Fargo Eyeing Ohio Based First Merit ?

As one travels Ohio, from Cleveland to Marietta, the name Wells Fargo is seen on real estate signs, office buildings that have "Wells Fargo Advisors" and also over Mortgage Lending boutique's. However, there is strangely only one Wells Fargo bank branch and that is in Western Ohio, in the city of Van Wert.

Several years ago, I asked myself the question which bank with a presence in Ohio, would I imagine that Wells Fargo would most want to acquire. I have thought about all of the larger ones. The one that I considered most attractive was Akron based (NASDAQ:FMER) First Merit Corporation, formerly First Bancorporation of Ohio. My distant second choice was the most recovered (NASDAQ:HBAN) Huntington Bank Corporation.

I am not a banking analyst, however, I would like to hold the shares of a major regional that would be acquired. So I am asking for the opinions of others on the subject. What Bank do you think Wells Fargo will acquire to gain retail access to Ohio and perhaps other states? Why?

I promised myself several years ago to wait until I thought something was close to happening before discussing this topic. I think First Merit is both vulnerable and available at this time.

Business activity throughout much of state appears strong, especially where First Merit has a strong presence. Similar could be said for Huntington.

I have asked myself a question with regard to Wells Fargo. Is one of their business goal to follow and build a presence wherever there is a significant energy or oil and gas boom in the United States? I think a map would indicate that either it has just happened like that, or it is so.

Ella Ruth