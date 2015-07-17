INGLORIOUS IDIOTS

THIS IS DEDICATED TO BARRACK HUSSEIN OBAMA, HILLARY CLINTON AND CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS. AS THEY LEAD AMERICA TOWARD A ZERO DOW.

Died: June 12, 1972, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Ca

Education: University of Chicago

Spouse: Irene Alinsky

Books: Rules for Radicals, Reveille for Radicals

Anyone out there think that this stuff isn't happening today in the U.S. ?

All eight rules are currently in play

How to create a social state by Saul Alinsky:

There are E ight Levels Of Control that must be obtained before you are able to create a social state. The first is

the most important.

1) Healthcare & Control healthcare and you control the people

2) Poverty & Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.

3) Debt & Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

4) Gun Control & Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.

5) Welfare & Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income)

6) Education & Take control of what people read and listen to & take control of what children learn in school.

7) Religion & Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools

8) Class Warfare & Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (NASDAQ:TAX) the wealthy with the support of the poor.

Does any of this sound like what is happening to the United States ?

Alinsky merely simplified Vladimir Lenin's original scheme for world conquest by communism, under Russian rule. Stalin described his converts as "Useful Idiots." The Useful Idiots have destroyed every nation in which they have seized power and control. It is presently happening at an alarming rate in the U.S.

If people can read this and still say everything is just fine& they are &useful idiots.

"It is difficult to free fools from the chains they revere."

