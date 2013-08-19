Peter Schiff: Best Week For Gold - Markets Confirms the "Recovery" is Tapering Before the Fed

Watch the video:

Will tapering bring us right back into the next recession with Oil pushing to the new highs and after that even more QE? Listen to Peter Schiff and after that check out Adam Hamilton observations on relationship between General Markets and GLD.

"After this week's fireworks in Gold and Silver market more and more letter writers will be crawling out of the rabbit holes to check out the damage to their reputation on the "ruins of The End of The Gold Bull" pronounced by bubble heads media this spring."

"Grant Williams is discussing the events behind the curtain, which created the fireworks in Gold and Silver this week and what to expect next."