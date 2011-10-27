MAX Resource drills 44.2 m of 71.0 g/t Silver and 1.14% Copper at Majuba Hill, Nevada ilc.v, tnr.v, czx.v, rm.v, lmr.v, abn.v, asm.v, btt.v, bva.v, bvg.v, epz.v, fst.v, gbn.v, hao.v, jnn.v, ks.v, ktn.v, kxm.v, mgn, mxr.v, rvm.to, svb, ura.v, nup.ax, srz.a

MAX Resource Corp. (TSX.V: MXR; OTCBB: MXROF; Frankfurt: M1D) has received the assay results from the final four holes of an eight hole core drilling program recently completed at its Majuba Hill copper/silver project in Nevada. Highlights of this drilling include:



- 44.2 metres (m) of 71.0 grams per tonne (g/t) Ag and 1.14% Cu in hole MM-06;

- 50.3 m of 50.8 g/t Ag, 0.31 g/t gold and 0.31% Cu in hole MM-07; and

- 45.7 m of 15.4 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu in hole MM-02

Holes MM-06, MM-07 and MM-02 were drilled to test results reported by Minterra Resource Corp. from a reverse-circulation drill program conducted in 2007 (see our news release of March 4, 2011). This drilling confirms higher results for both copper and silver than previously reported by Minterra due to the improved sample recovery provided by core drilling. In addition, significant gold (Au) values were encountered in all drill holes; no gold assays had previously been reported by Minterra, nor finding native gold in the holes as we have.



Clancy Wendt, P. Geo, VP Exploration of MAX, states "we are extremely pleased with these results from our drilling at Majuba Hill. The significant intervals of high-grade silver and copper intercepted near surface in five of the eight holes, as well as the gold values recently encountered, confirm that Majuba Hill is a newly-defined copper/silver/gold porphyry system that is highly prospective for a bulk-tonnage, open pit deposit."



The other drill hole completed at Majuba Hill, MM-16 was sited further down Majuba Hill to test a surface feature southwest of the area drilled by Minterra and intercepted anomalous silver (ranging from 0.62 to 13.58 g/t Ag) and copper (from 0.01% to 0.33% Cu) over its entire length.



The complete assay results from these final four holes at Majuba Hill are as follows:



Hole Azimuth Angle Total Depth From (m) To

(m) Thickness (m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) MM-07 290 -45 146.4 m 76.2 126.5 50.3 m 0.31% 0.31 50.8 includes 106.7 126.5 19.8 m 0.53% 0.56 100.1 MM-06 - 90 119.8 m 1.5 97.5 96.0 m 0.57% 0.10 39.2 includes 119.8 m 1.5 45.7 44.2 m 1.14% 0.15 71.0 MM-02 243 -70 122.8 m 68.6 114.3 45.7 m 0.56% 0.07 15.4 includes 105.2 114.3 9.1 m 0.54% 0.11 39.3 MM-16 042 -45 111.2 m 0 111.2 111.2 m 0.06% - 3.08

The assay results from the four holes previously announced at Majuba Hill are as follows:



Hole Azimuth Angle Total Depth From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Cu (%) Ag

(g/t) MM-03 263 -70 158.6 m 91.5 134.1 42.7 0.38% 37.5 includes 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.93% 90.2 MM-05 279 -45 89.3 m 0 89.3 89.3 0.28% 16.5 includes 1.5 15.2 13.7 0.47% 30.0 MM-13 298 -56 135 m 0 135.0 135 0.02% 3.0 MM-15 255 -45 257 m 0 257.0 257 0.05% 4.3 includes 137.2 161.6 24.4 0.09% 12.3

Drill permits have been received and road building is now underway for a Phase II drill program to test new targets identified by MAX during soil sampling and mapping conducted over a surface area in excess of 5,500 by 2,500 metres (see our news release of September 15, 2011). Drilling will follow up on soil assay results obtained as high as 1.53% Cuand 209 g/t Ag to the northwest of our recent drilling as well as sampling from the "Ball Park" target area immediately to the east, where Minefinders reported significant copper and silver intercepts during drilling conducted in 1972 (Minefinders Progress Report No. 7). In addition, MAX also plans to drill below the Copper Stope area of the past producing Majuba Hill Mine, where the United States Bureau of Mines reported assay results from short holes drilled underground in the Copper Stope in 1943, including one that intercepted 2.0% Cu and 0.70 oz/t Ag over its entire 45 feet (USBM Report of Investigations #4378, 1948).



Analysis was performed by Inspectorate American Corp. Laboratories, an ISO certified facility in Reno, Nevada, using fire assay and multi-element (ICP-ES) techniques producing assays for a 49 element suite of minerals. Standards, duplicates and blanks were used for quality control of the samples. After the core is logged for each drill hole, the location of each site is located using a GPS in UTM coordinates using NAD 27 datum. The core is then split and put into a sample bag which is labeled for each interval and a sample card tag put in each sample bag and taken from the core facility to the Inspectorate Laboratories. A map showing the location of the drill holes completed at Majuba Hill is now available on our web site at www.maxresource.com.



Majuba Hill is the site of numerous past producing mines, with historic production reported of 12% Cu (Mason Valley Copper, 1918) and silver grades up to 40 oz/t Ag, Majuba Hill encompasses 2,568 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes patented lode mining claims. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80, and lies 30 miles northwest of Coeur d'Alene's Rochester silver mine, which contains a NI 43-101 compliant Measured and Indicated Resource of 263.9 million tons grading 0.46 oz/ton Ag and 0.004 oz/ton Au. (The Coeur Technical Report on the Rochester Mine is available on SEDAR). For more detailed information on the Majuba Hill copper/silver project, please visit our web site at www.maxresource.com.



This news release has been reviewed by Mr. Clancy J. Wendt, P. Geo, a "qualified person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101. The historic information provided has not been verified by MAX and is for reference only.



About MAX Resource Corp.



MAX Resource Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on gold and silver exploration in Nevada. For more information, please visit our web site at maxresource.com.



