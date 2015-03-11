Liquidity System Sell Signal 3/10/15

XLF went below $23.84 late on 3/10/15. Despite its rally today, stocks were still sold on 3/11. The system works better if signals are observed immediately. On average waiting for sell signal confirmation on a second day hurts the returns.

At 3.55 p.m. EST on 3/11 the IWM price was $121.00, and the PTY price was $16.02. The 3.59 p.m. price for TLT was 127.22.

System 1 had 793 shares of IWM, which fetched $95,953, a tiny profit on the trade. That bought 754 shares of TLT at a price more than $2 lower than where it was last sold.

System 2 had 400 shares of IWM, which fetched $48,400, and it had 2922 shares of PTY, which paid a dividend of $.13. So PTY fetched $47,190, a nasty and perplexing loss. The total proceeds of $95,590 bought 751 shares of TLT.

The systems will NOT buy IWM (or PTY) again until 2 months have passed since the last IWM buy on 2/12/15. That would be 4/13, if the system is on buy at that time. The current buy level is $24.66 on XLF.

I back-tested on how the system does in the case of mutual funds, which do not allow a buy/sell/buy within two months, and found that it helped returns. When the market is topping, there are often large snap-back rallies that do not hold, and the two months wait rarely misses out on substantial gains, and sometimes it avoids whipsaws.

So, I may not return until 4/12.

Personal Perspective

I have found that the 3-month Treasury bill yield predicts increases in the Federal Funds target rate very well. Sometimes the yield rises before the Fed Reserve meeting, and there is no rate hike. But I do not recall seeing a change in the Fed Funds rate that the T-bills did not anticipate. I have been reading articles that initial Fed rate hikes do not hurt the stock market, but at these elevated valuations, I think they will hurt bad.

The financial situation in the world is nutty. I've been reading rationalizations why bond-buyers are accepting negative yields (nominal yields) on European bonds. For example, if Euros are used to buy Danish or Swiss bonds, and those currencies are valued upward against the Euro, the buyer makes money on his Euros. That seems to make sense, but in fact it's nuts. And why pay interest to lend money to Germany (Germany is not actually issuing new bonds with negative yields - this is all in the secondary market.) when the Euro is declining against other currencies? Perhaps they hope to sell the bonds at an even higher price to the ECB. But, remember when the US was buying T-bonds, the price of the bonds fell. It is insanity. Foreigners should be buying US T-bonds, which have a decent yield, and no risk of default. And, with no QE, the US has had deflation yoy as measured by the CPI. That deflation will exist for at least 3 more months unless oil soars in price, and so the dollar is rising against other currencies, which are pursuing inflation. If Europe and Japan come to their senses, then they should buy US T-bonds, and that should raise the $US even more, making the T-bonds even more attractive. I can't see any reason why this should not/will not happen.

That brings me back to interest rates. The Feds mission is to provide a stable currency, and pursue policies to provide full employment. They thought the economy would/will grow at 3%+ per year, and full employment would generate inflation. So they could raise interest rates to forestall inflation. But, they're in la-la land on that reasoning. We're NOT going to get sustainable 3% growth a year, and the currency wars ensure we're not going to get inflation. Their words have backed them into a corner, and they will find words to get out of that corner. They cannot pursue normalization of monetary policy in a world where 'normal' has ended (see Galbraith).

So I think there will be no rate increases, and if there are, the results will be horrible for stocks. In 1929 rates were raised despite consumer price deflation, to slow the asset price bubble. Prospects for stocks aren't good even if there are no rate hikes. A corporate profit recession has already begun, and even with all the stock buy-backs, earnings per share will likely decrease the next two quarters, and if there is an economic recession look out below.

What about T-bonds if there is a rate hike? I think T-bonds will be fine, but just in case, the system goes into the money market if there is any rate hike, unless the system signals a buy for stocks. In the money market we just sit on the sidelines, and wait and see.