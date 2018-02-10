Systems 2,3 And 6 Sell 2/9/18

Systems 2 and 3 issued sells today because the R2000 fell to a new 55-day low. System 6 also went to sell, because GSPC hit a 65-day low.

System 2 had 623 shares of IWM bought on 9/18/17. There were two dividends adding up to $0.928. The 15.55 price for IWM was $147.50, and so the shares including dividends fetched $92,470. At a price of $50.98, this bought 1813.8 shares of FLOT. TLT was not bought because of the rising rates and yield spreads. System 2 may buy TLT if yield spreads contract or the yield on 30-year T-bonds hits a 20-day low. System 2 buys again if the financial indicator rises to a 20-day high, which requires a rise of about 6% at this time.

System 3 is based solely on the R2000. It had 698 shares of IWM bought on 9/13/17 at $141.93. These fetched $103,602, which bought 2032 shares of FLOT. There is no 2 months restriction on System 3. So it buys IWM again if the R2000 hits a 20-day high, currently at 1615.52.

System 6 had 454 shares of SPY bought on 11/9/16. This system was started on 7/7/15 with $100,000, but I only went to real time recently. At 15.55 SPY was at $262.49. It earned $6.131 in dividends while owned. Adding the dividends to the share price, the 454 shares fetched $121,953. System 6 always buys IEF when SPY is sold. The 15.59 price for IEF was $102.22, and so 1193 shares were bought. SPY is bought again if GSPC hits a 22-day high, which is currently at 2872.87.