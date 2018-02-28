Systems 1 Through 5 Sell FLOT And Buy TLT

The spread between the 30-year T-bond yield and the 3-month T-bill yield hit a 20-day low today, and so systems 1 through 5 sold FLOT and bought TLT. System 6 stays in IEF. I made the switch, and so I will use the prices I received. I sold FLOT for $50.01, and bought TLT for $118.73.

System 1 had 1904 shares of FLOT, and so the $95,219 bought 801.9 shares of TLT.

System 2 had 1813.8 shares of FLOT. $90,708 bought 763.9 shares of TLT.

System 3 had 2032 shares of FLOT. $101,620 bought 855.8 shares of TLT.

System 4 - 1846.6 shares = $92,348 = 777.8 shares of TLT.

System 5 - 1855.9 shares = $92,813 = 781.7 shares of TLT.