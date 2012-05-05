VIQ Solutions Inc. Is A Cisco Connected Justice Partner

VIQ Solutions Inc. develops software and provide solutions that capture, digitize, compress and store audio and video from a range of sources, including microphones, smartphones and hand-held recorders. It operates in two segments: the computer products and services segment. The Company's software can be used to manage the flow of digital files over computer network, including the Internet. The Company supplies, through a network of integrators, channel partners and direct sales, solutions to end users, including courthouses, legislative assemblies and quasi-judicial agencies. NetScribe, a Web-based workflow management switch, provides transcription workflow capabilities worldwide. It also provides recording and transcription services directly to a range of clients, including medical, courtrooms, legislative assemblies, hearing rooms, inquiries and quasi-judicial clients in a number countries, including Canada, the United States and Australia. In October of 2010, we signed a five year software licensing agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. covering the licensing and integration of our Encompass RPC product suite into Cisco's product portfolio worldwide.

www.viqsolutions.com/

Disclosure: I am long OTC:VQSLF.