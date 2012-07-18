Mediclin AG Clinics & Hospitals In Germany

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft operates hospitals and provides services in the areas of neurosciences, psychological sciences, and orthopedics in Germany. The companys Post-Acute segment offers services in the fields of subsequent nursing treatment and curative procedures. This segments subsequent nursing treatment includes various medical measures required to facilitate the healing process and return the patient to a functioning state after acute care treatment; and curative treatment comprises prophylactic measures against the occurrence or reoccurrence of illnesses. Its Acute segment encompasses medical offerings focusing on the neurosciences and psychological sciences, including neurology, neurological early rehabilitation, neurosurgery, and neuroradiology, as well as psychosomatic medicine, psychiatry, orthopaedics, and internal medicine. This segment also offers services in the areas of cardiology, oncology, and ENT; and provides acute outpatient services. In addition, the company offers full-time and short-term nursing care; and outpatient nursing care in the nursing care facilities. As of December 31, 2011, the company operates 34 clinics, 7 nursing care facilities, and 11 medical care centers with a total capacity of approximately 8,082 beds in 11 German federal states. MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is headquartered in Offenburg, Germany.

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, Hamburg

ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG

Free Float Supervisory Board and Management Board As at September 2011 52.73%

35.00%

12.27% 0.06%

