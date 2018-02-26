Integral Technologies Expands ElectriPlast On A Global Scale With PolyOne Corp. Agreement.

Integral Technologies (OTCPK:ITKG) and PolyOne (POL) news announcements on 2/26/28 are so major it will significantly shift Integral on a path of profitability its never seen in the past. The company received 1 million dollars in this deal and royalty fees based on net sales, this is a game changer for this company. This is an exclusive license agreement with PolyOne for shielding applications. Integral did keep the battery technology out of the deal. The PolyOne agreement brings a development, production and sales force that is very large and world wide. PolyOne 2017 revenues were $3.2 billion.



Integral has been down a long path working to get this disruptive technology fully to the market. They have made many smaller yet very significant steps over the past few years to reach that goal. Personally I do not think this is just a simple milestone today, its a planetary shift in the right direction for Integral Technologies. Its a good idea to watch this company much closer now as Electriplast will now be used in many more applications with the strength of PolyOne's world wide foot print.



The following link takes you to the company's web site “conductive blog” giving more insight on today's announcement.

http://ir.electriplast.com/conductive

Here is a link to the 8k that was filed today along with the news release.



itkg20180223_8k.htm

https://ir.electriplast.com/press-releases/detail/734/integral-technologies-announces-electriplast-conductive

I am long time shareholder of Integral Technologies.