Facebook's Risk Profile

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk…..in a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks." - Mark Zuckerberg

After peaking at $72 in mid-March, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock price has been pretty choppy. The price dropped all the way back to $56 by the end of April, but has since recovered and sits at $66.34 as of Friday's close. They announce earnings on July 23rd, and until that time the next couple of weeks will continue to be filled with modeling the fundamentals to see if the growth rates in key metrics justify its current price.

Daily active users topped 800 Million in Q1, and the percentage of all users that are active on a daily basis has steadily climbed to 63% from 58% six quarters ago. Revenues in Q1 were up 72% over the prior year and the operating margin jumped from 26% to 43%. In addition to organic growth, the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions will continue to fuel growth. However, the question remains, can they justify these expectations. If not, what's the likely impact on the stock?

What if you already knew the likely range of outcomes at this point? Based on past response to similar instances of Facebook's current price trend, there's an 85% probability the stock price will be above $62 in 1 month, and that the upside opportunity to the downside is 4 to 1.

Per the chart below, you can see that the orange bounds (standard deviation up and down from the mean) range from a price of $62 to $82. With the price currently at $66.34, the most likely range for the next 1 month is from $4 down from the current price to $16 up or a 4-1 ratio to the upside. This provides a great risk profile for holders or potential investors in Facebook.

(SOURCE: EidoSearch data dated 7/14/14)

We have looked at millions of return predictions over 8 years of history to confirm these facts. How? Using history. We've seen this price trend in Facebook hundreds of times before with high similarity. We as humans already recall many of these times which shape our experience when making investment decisions, or any kind of decision for that matter. For the golfers out there, say you belong to a club and every week you play the same Par 4 that's 400 yards and has a really narrow fairway. It's of course tempting to hit driver to have a short iron into the green, but most golfers don't. Why? Because they've played the hole hundreds of times over the years, and when hitting the driver have ended up in the trees more often than when they hit an iron off the tee. We might not recall the specifics of each and every shot, but we remember a lot of them and our brains through associative memory DO recall each instance to form our opinion that it's not worth the risk.

EidoSearch applies the same approach that humans do to decision making, using experiences (associative memory) to understand the range of likely outcomes by capturing the historical instances of statistically similar patterns going back through history. We are able to do this objectively, through mathematics, to determine if there's consistency in the responses to these similar environments. Where there is consistency, like with Facebook's current price trend, there's predictive nature and Facebook is one worth watching for the positive risk profile and upside potential.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. The author wrote this article themselves, and it expresses their own opinions. The author is not receiving compensation for it. The author has no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.