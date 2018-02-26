Coherus - Biosimilar - My Assorted Thoughts

Biosimilars is arguably the biggest business opportunity in the pharma sector for decades with $67b/year of biologics coming off patent by 2022. And CHRS is a representative play in this biosimilars sector. Unlike the generics business it has a higher moat/barrier to entry which makes this business more attractive, although it is capital intensive at the start.

While Biosimilar is somewhat of a branded drug, like a generic drug it still piggy backs on its biosimilarity/bioequivalence to the brand drug. Hence the commercial adoption risk is much lesser unlike a New Drug.

Biosimilar Neulasta is a fairly de-risked asset(from clinical/regulatory risk standpoint) having already gone through 1 CRL round(June2017) with FDA and management has had several meetings with agency to resolve the CRL.

If management executes per their plan , CHRS could be a $40 stock solely on the basis of Biosimilar Neulasta gaining ~10% market share.

This is not an investment thesis. Consult your financial advisor before investing in any stock. I am just dumping my current thoughts on CHRS. Investing in equities involves significant risks. It is wise to read all the risks under risk factors in 10-Q before considering any investment.

CHRS Investor Presentation - link

CHRS Biosimilar Nuelasta CRL June 2017 Investor Conf Call (I like the transparency of the management with the investors)

Biosimilars - Its a high barrier to entry business (unlike generic drugs) but commercialization risk is lower (unlike novel drugs)

Despite the obvious attractiveness of this business, its very surprising CHRS has hardly been covered in seeking alpha. SA has 100s of analysts that cover 1 drug start ups in Cancer undergoing p2 or a CAR-T start up or a Gene editing start up, but they don't cover a stock in much lower risk biosimilar business which has 3 drugs that have undergone p3 clinical development, all of them with innovator drug sales in the billions of dollars. Also, SA has 100s of analysts covering lower-moat generic drug stocks.

Growth investors are searching for emerging sunrise industries and they buy in to hype like cryptocurrency and blockchain. How could they miss the low risk, high barrier to entry, high growth Biosimilar industry that is going to significantly help save costs for millions of patients ?

CHRS Biosimilar Neulasta: My back of the envelope calculations/estimates

(Note the company has not given any guidance).

Assorted Notes:

$5b is the world wide market (US market is ~$4b but trending to $4.4b based of Q4 2017 sales of $1.1b) for Neulasta

$1.2b (29%) cost sensitive 340b hospital market is likely easy and very quick to capture. Biosimilars have favorable reimbursement of ASP+6% vs innovator ASP-22% for 2-3 years. This policy is effective since 2018. So zarxio did not have this benefit and despite this it gained strong market share in the 1st year.

In just 4 months Zarxio(filgrastim) captured 24% of the overall market and it was launched only at 15% discount to brand neupogen.By Q4 2016 biosimilar had 40% of the market Here is interesting link on biosimilar adoption in US. Managements thinks biosimilar Nuelasta could do better link (13 mins into the call)

FDA announced in Jan 2018 that they will soon announce "biosimilar innovation plan" to increase adoption of biosimilars and thereby reduce costs. You can see it here . FDA's announcement said "Launch a comprehensive program to promote the development and adoption of safe, high-quality biosimilar drugs as part of a new Biosimilar Innovation Plan (BIP)"

You cannot underestimate the role biosimilars will play in the next decade to bring down US healthcare costs. Here is an article on this written today.

The company with its partner has built capacity to supply $1b and has been making preparations for launch later in the year (assuming of course everything goes smooth with their BLA resubmission which they intend to make this quarter based on Jan guidance given at JPM healthcare conference). You can see some of their job postings here

Biosimilar Nuelasta - Competition

Biosimilars are not only very complex to develop , manufacture, prove equivalence and file regulatory application, they are also highly capital intensive much unlike generics requiring investment of ~$100m. So the competition in biosimilar space will be somewhat limited and in general will be bigger pharma (much unlike coherus). So like in any business with reasonably high barrier to entry, after the entry of a few players at some point an equilibrium will be reached which is going to dissuade/limit future competition, as economic incentive reduces & risk(price erosion, market share) increases with several players already in the market.

So I think these estimates are pretty conservative. It assumes good amount of market competition(which may or may not happen). Assumes Mylan launches 1st sometime in July 2018 (Mylan indicated biosimilar nuelasta is a mid 2018 opportunity for them.They announced in March 2018 that the FDA Action date is June. If they get approval, It remains to be seen if manufacturing location matters in biosimilar adoption. Mylan's biosimilar would likely come from its partner Biocon plant in India) and then followed by Coherus after a few months. Biosimilar neuelasta is more complex filing than some of the other biosimilars in the market like zarxio. So it remains to be seen how many BLA applications really win approval and how many get CRL. So competition may come in more slowly than modeled here. Expected competition is Mylan (2018), Sandoz/Novartis(late 2019), Cinfa, Apotex(2020?), Lupin, Hospira, Zydus cadilla, USV biologics, etc(2021?). While Biocon(Mylan's partner) is in biologics for 2 decades, I am somewhat skeptical of the characterization capabilities of newer Indian players like Zydus, Lupin, USV bio and their ability to get BLA approval for a complex product like Neulasta.(But hey I could be proven wrong). FDA already issued warning to biosimilar plants at South Korea's Celltrion and Biocon's facility at Malaysia. Also some of these companies may just apply in EMA.And keep in mind some like Cadilla have not even completed Phase 1 trial for nuelasta!

Year, Market Share, Est Sales, Number of Biosimilars, Price Erosion

2018 5%, $100m, 2, 25% price erosion

2019 8%-12%, $300m-$450m, 2-3,

2020 10%-15%, $400m-$600m 2-3

2021 8%-10%, $260m-$325m 3-5, 35%(an incremental 10%) price erosion

2022 8%-10%, $260m-$325m 3-5

2023-2027 6% $200m-5-7

Assuming $300m average sales over 10 year period & 70% profit margin*, $210m earnings and P/E of 12, its market cap would be $2.5b or $40(4x current stock price) current stock price. This is not assigning any value to any other biosimilars in its pipeline

* margin will fluctuate as competition changes. But this is the assumed average over the period.

Upside: I have only assumed average market share of ~10% over 1st 5 years from launch. Now a ~15% market share is very much possible(esp because of favorable biosimilar reimbursement pricing in 340b hospitals) in the 1st 3 years and then you can begin to see bigger upside. Also, if Mylan's application is for some reason denied, then coherus likely has almost a year to be the sole biosimilar. This would translate to ~$350m average sales over a 10 year period and $50 stock price with a P/E of 12.

With a P/E of 15, you get $50 (with $300m est sales) and $60(with $350m est sales) stock price.

If competition is slow to come or even flounders, there is an outside possibility of even ~20% market share for a year or two.

Other Biosimilars in Pipeline:

Lucentis $2.5b - Potential launch 2020? (Preclinical development complete. clinical development to start in 2018)

Potential launch 2020? (Preclinical development complete. clinical development to start in 2018) Humira $15b (clinical development complete) - Launch after 2022/2023 patent expires. Future(after nuelasta biosimilar launch) will explore partnership for the manufacturing activities required for BLA filing

Baxter terminated partnership as after Shire acquisition they did not want to be in biosimilars

(clinical development complete) - Launch after 2022/2023 patent expires. Future(after nuelasta biosimilar launch) will explore partnership for the manufacturing activities required for BLA filing Baxter terminated partnership as after Shire acquisition they did not want to be in biosimilars Enbrel $5.2b (clinical development complete. Daichi sayko partner terminated in 2017. 2028/2029 patent expires. IPR institution decisions in march. After that we will know the next steps. Likely IPR decisions may be unfavorable.

Clinical trials completed by Coherus link

Board and CEO Incentives Aligned:

Management, Board, Manufacturing partner own significant amount of stock

CEO/Founder(~5%), KKR(~6%), Soffinova(~5%)

Top 12 holders reported under whale wisdom make up for >75% ownership

It includes investors like Temasek(11%), Daiichi Sankyo besides typical mutual funds. Temasek paid $11.44 in the last $75m offering in Aug 2017 after their receipt of CRL and committed to an additional $75m at prevailing price at the time of BLA approval

Manufacturing partner KBI owns stock and has accepted stock payment for some of its services as recently as Dec 2017. This to me is a big show of confidence in CHRS . December 1, 2017, at which time the Company issued and sold an aggregate of 776,104 Shares(~1.5%) to KBI for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.8 million, at a price per share equal to $8.77,

Their ex-partner Daiichi Sayko owns ~5% of stock

Marquee long term mutual funds own chrs:

Wellington ~13%

FMR ~11%

Blackrock ~5%

Jpmorgan chase ~4%

State street ~4%

Vanguard ~3%

Orbimed ~3%

Credit suisse target price is $30 in the blue sky scenario with est peak sales of $500m and assumes 2018 FDA approval.

My guesstimates:

At BLA approval, stock could get valued ~$25 ($1.5b)

If they get another CRL or are asked to do another clinical trial the stock could go to $5

And in 2019 if their commercialization progresses as expected and they gain market share this could be $35-$40 stock just on the basis of biosimilar nuelasta and not valuing rest of the pipeline.

History: Is the current time and stock price a tipping point for Shareholder value creation ?

The company has burnt a huge amount of capital($720m+ as of last reported quarter and this capital came through stock financing or partnership agreements) until now from its founding in 2010 to create the above pre-commercial assets. But I believe we are at a tipping point in terms of book/shareholder value creation as 1st product is expected to commercialize this year.

Company has guided to a burn of $30-$35m per quarter and had ~$150m cash and short term securities as of last quarter . My expectation is with the additional $75m tranche of Temasek financing & current cash, potential commercial revenues starting in late 2018 and 2019, and potential partnerships, company could become less reliant on further dilutive financing for its research & opex.

Legal Risks

Amgen has 2 lawsuits against CHRS

1. Allegation of unfair competition and theft of trade secrets by ex Amgen employees working for Coherus or KBI. No prelim injunction is filed here.

2. 707 Patent dispute where they are seeking injunctive relief and the trial date for this suit is Sept 2019. In Dec a magistrate judge had recommended to dismiss this suit. Final court decision may come in Q12018

Lawsuits are common to delay/thwart competition. In any case , the "trade secret" lawsuit would not prevent launch upon FDA approval as no injunctive relief appears to be sought on it . Here is what CHRS CEO said at the time and it was somewhat reassuring.

Short term Catalysts:

1. Hopefully a BLA submission sometime in Q1/early Q2, if their expected mid-Feb meeting with FDA went ok. Otherwise expect further delay in BLA submission. If BLA is accepted, stock could likely pop a few $ to ~$15.

2. Court decision on Amgen 707 patent suit in Q1(same suit where magistrate judge was inclined to dismiss suit)

3. Expected attendance in investor conferences in March. More investors know the story. They were in Cowen and Barclays last march. Possibly more sell side coverage. The person that led Gilead investor relations for 3 years is the head of IR at CHRS

4. FDA release of Biosimilar innovation plan expected in the next couple of weeks

5. Announcement of a Development plan & timeline for Lucentis - H1 2018

6. Enbrel IPR review in March 2018. Likely they will lose this. In case they win, it could be a big deal and hopefully pave the way for an earlier launch.

-Quote: We expect the PTAB to enter decisions on whether to institute these two IPRs by March 13, 2018 (for the ’522 patent) and by March 26, 2018 (for the ‘182 patent).

6. Any potential partnership announcements for biosimilar Nuelasta in EU and. Partnership announcements plus BLA filing will be positive for the stock price

It is wise to read all the risks under risk factors in 10Q before considering any investment.

