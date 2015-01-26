Market Outlook - 1/25/15

Welcome to INVESTOR IN THE FAMILY! Here are some personal thoughts on the market:

Oil continues to be the primary conversation at present, along with activities in Europe. As of the writing of this article, it appears that the Syriza party has won the Greek elections that took place today. Syriza is a self-proclaimed radical left party that is against austerity. This now puts Greece on a potential collision course with the European Union over its massive bailout of the country. The EU bailout of Greece is contingent upon Greece reducing debt through austerity.

It is possible that Greece could eventually leave the Euro so that it can devalue its own currency and attempt to revive its economy. Should this happen, overall concerns regarding the stability of the Euro would increase all the more. After Switzerland recently removed the Swiss Franc's tie to the Euro, a move like Greece leaving the currency would raise fears of who could be next. How hard will Europe fight for the Euro?

As for oil, there is no shortage of arguments saying that the floor is in and conversely that oil will fall to $20/barrel. There are just as many arguments to say that oil will rebound to $100 and that current levels are the new normal. I claim no expertise regarding oil, but the way I see it is that global energy needs will only increase and at present there is no alternative on scale enough to displace oil in a meaningful way in the next 5-10 years. Add to that the fact that most oil producing countries need oil at $80+ a barrel in order to balance their budgets.

I am comfortable with the belief that oil will return to at least $80 levels at some point. I don't know when or how much further it will fall before it does. One of the most helpful articles that I have read on the subject has some good insight on what to look for. In the article, Andrew Hall is quoted,

"Oil prices will stay under pressure in 2015 however, current prices are not sustainable longer term. The interplay between extreme weakness in the short term and the potential for supply shortfalls in the medium term should create attractive trading opportunities over the course of the coming 12 months."

Hall is a respected commodity hedge fund manager who believes that $40 is an absolute price floor and that some recovery is likely in the second half of 2015. Later in the article a representative from Goldman Sachs said they expect prices to level out between $60 and $80 by the end of the year.

For all these reasons, we at INVESTOR IN THE FAMILY are buying oil and energy companies at these clearance level prices. As we have said many times, prices could easily have another drop in them, but we tend to think present levels make for great entry points.

As for gold and silver, prices have been up notably over the past few weeks. We have been expected a rally of some sort for months now, but I am still overall bearish at the time being. I think $1000 gold could begin to change my mind. As always, any form of unexpected global or financial crisis could change this.

Economic news of note from last week:

China's economy is growing at 7.4%, its slowest rate in 24 years. As a result, the nation's central bank has injected $8 billion to support the nation's financial markets.

Iran claims it can weather oil prices as low as $25/barrel and has no need of an emergency OPEC meeting.

The International Monetary Fund (NYSE:IMF) lowered global growth forecasts to 3.5% and 3.7% for 2015 and 2016.

The Bank of Japan chose to not expand its economic stimulus program and cut its inflation forecasts. Falling oil prices are keeping the central bank under pressure.

Business news relevant to INVESTOR IN THE FAMILY:

Google is nearing a deal to invest in Elon Musk-founded rocket/spacecraft maker SpaceX with the reported goal of "supporting the development of SpaceX satellites that could beam low-cost Internet around the globe to billions who don't have it," The Information reports. A Google-SpaceX effort would have competition: Qualcomm and Richard Branson's Virgin Group. (Report from Seeking Alpha)

Google is getting ready to "sell mobile phone plans directly to customers and manage their calls and mobile data over a cellular network," The Information reports. Putting pressure on AT&T and Verizon, Google's new service, codenamed "Nova," is expected to run on Sprint and T-Mobile's networks. (Report from Seeking Alpha)

Confirming yesterday's report, Google and Fidelity are investing $1B in rocket/spacecraft upstart SpaceX through a new funding round. With SpaceX stating Google/Fidelity will collectively have a stake that's "just under 10%," the round apparently features a $10B valuation. The Information said yesterday that the financing would be used to "support the development of SpaceX satellites that could beam low-cost Internet around the globe to billions who don't have it." (Report from Seeking Alpha)

SanDisk says revenue will continue to contract through the first half of 2015 as it focuses on rebuilding inventory. The flash-memory maker announced a 40% fall in profit and a gross margin drop to 42.6% from 49.6%, well below the company's revised projection. (Report from Seeking Alpha)

