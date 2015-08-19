Mantra Venture Group: Saving The Planet Can Be Financially Rewarding

Highlights :

- Clean technology that converts CO2 emissions into valuable chemicals

- A fuel cell that's cheaper, lighter, and more compact than conventional fuel cell technologies due to the elimination of an ion-selective membrane - the most expensive part of a fuel

- Integrating the two above technologies can create an energy storage medium and therefore a new potential revenue stream for gas emitting companies

Mantra Venture Group Ltd. (MVTG) ("Mantra" or the "Company") is a clean technology company that identifies unique emerging technologies and moves them to commercialization. Through its subsidiary, Mantra Energy Alternatives, the Company is developing two disruptive electrochemical technologies that are patented in various geographies. The first technology reduces greenhouse gas emissions in a profitable manner and the second is a fuel cell that is cheaper, lighter, and more compact than conventional fuel cell technologies. When these technologies are equipped together they can utilize carbon dioxide as an energy storage medium. Mantra has continued to obtain federal funding for its innovative technologies allowing it to advance pilot testing, which is a crucial step towards eventual commercialization.

Mantra released a video in May 2015 of a scooter (bit.ly/1AtVQGl) that runs on its Mixed-Reactant Fuel Cell ("MRFC") technology. The scooter, named Mantra Spark, used format salts as its fuel source. The MRFC produces power by mixing this fuel and an oxidant, thereby eliminating the need for a costly and failure prone membrane. The Company strategically used this fuel source because it is produced from CO2 using the Company's other technology, Electro-Reduction of CO2 ("ERC"). In this way, the Company can convert harmful CO2 emissions into fuel, which can be used in the MRFC for energy storage, distributed power production, and transportation. Ultimately, these integrated technologies are in line to eventually allow companies to turn its pollution into a profit by selling its excess power back to the grid. Also, with the Obama administration's initiatives for reducing carbon pollution by 32% by 2030, Mantra should be well positioned upon commercialization of its technologies (1.usa.gov/1WDmTql).

Mantra continues to be awarded grants and establish partnerships with reputable groups, some including Alstom SA (OTCPK: ALSMY, Euronext Paris: ALO, ~US$8.9B mkt cap), Lafarge SA (OTCPK: LFRGY, Euronext Paris: LG, ~US$17.8B mkt cap) and Kemira (Helsinki: KRA1V, ~US$1.9B mkt cap).

