If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 8

Summary

This article is Update 8 to my original article entitled "If I Had to Build An Income Portfolio Today". My original article laid out the basis and goals for a portfolio of a retired relative. Since the September 2015 initiation, I've steadily added to the portfolio and sold out three initial positions. This is the eighth update to the original article and presents the portfolio performance to date and the recent portfolio changes.

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article titled " If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today" which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update six has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating 125,000 page views in total.

As I mentioned in the initial article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates going forward will focus on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio as well as any changes to the portfolio between updates. This article is the eighth update in the series and discusses the addition of Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) to the portfolio as well as the portfolio's recent performance.

I did decide to change the title of this latest article in the series because the portfolio has been on a tear lately surpassing by a wide margin my expectations for capital appreciation.

