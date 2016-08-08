Ordinary Dividends - Qualified Dividends - Return Of Capital - What Does It All Mean And Why Should I Care?

Many of my friends, relatives, and acquaintances who also invest don't think much about the type of cash distribution they receive from their investments or the attendant tax treatment of that distribution. Some of them put their 1099 forms and K-1 forms into the proverbial shoebox and hand it to their tax preparer at tax time never giving a thought about the types of distributions they receive or the taxes that they will pay on those distributions. Heck, they are all just dividends, right?

While I don't believe in specifically tailoring ones investments to minimize the tax consequences, I do believe it is important for investors to understand the basic categories of cash distributions their investments pay out and understand how those distributions are taxed. It is important because those distributions are not "just dividends" and how those distributions are taxed varies significantly. In this article, I will provide a brief overview of the most common types of cash distributions and provide some discussion of how each type is taxed as well as how it will affect how much of that distribution you get to keep.

To read the complete article click on this link: Qualified vs Ordinary Dividends