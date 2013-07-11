Who Is Going To Win The Race To 1000 GOOG Or PCLN

GOOG may have more momentum out of a new breakout on a push to 1000 over PCLN which must continue its breakout higher.

GOOG

BREAKOUT WATCH for possible breakout above 920.04, no resistance in area just above.

Type: True breakout from double resistance.

Target: 968.3, 5.4% Stop: 903.62, Loss: 1.6%, Profit/Loss ratio: 3.4 : 1 - Excellent

source: http://www.stockconsultant.com/consultnow/basicplus.cgi?symbol=GOOG

PCLN

BREAKOUT WATCH for possible breakout above 906.41, no resistance in area just above.

Type: Continuation breakout from single resistance.

Target: 960, 5.9% Stop: 891.9, Loss: 1.6%, Profit/Loss ratio: 3.7 : 1 - Excellent

source: http://www.stockconsultant.com/consultnow/basicplus.cgi?symbol=PCLN