Chris Vermeulen, Founder of The Technical Traders shares his outlook for the oil, natural gas, and the US dollar. Natural gas is looking like a nice trader at it’s current level and oil while it is pulling back today is still at holding the recent breakout range. As for the USD long-term bearish is where we both stand. UUP, UDN, UNG, BOIL, UGAZ, KOLD, USO, SCO, UCO, XLE

