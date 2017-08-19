Why Should One Care About Manufacturing Surveys

Why do we even bother looking at surveys.

The funny thing is that all manufacturing surveys said manufacturing expanded.

I have always been negative on surveys. In my past life I provided input to these same surveys - and I know how much lack of attention and knowledge goes into their submission.

In July 2017, the Federal reserve reported the manufacturing segment of industrial production declined. Part of the problem is the way the monthly data is reported by the Federal Reserve.

The market expected improvement this month in industrial production. Our analysis shows this month was better than last month BUT the best way to view this is the 3 month rolling averages which improved.

Ah, but manufacturing actually declined in the headline data - and ran contrary to all the manufacturing surveys.

Manufacturing employment growth remains flat year-over-year..

Headline seasonally adjusted Industrial Production (IP) was up 0.2 % month-over-month and up 2.2 % year-over-year (note it was reported up 2.0 % last month).

Econintersect's analysis using the unadjusted data is that IP growth accelerated 0.4 % month-over-month, and is up 2.4 % year-over-year.

2.4 % year-over-year. The unadjusted year-over-year rate of growth was up 0.6 from last month using a three month rolling average, and is up 2.1 % year-over-year.

The market was expecting (from Bloomberg / Econoday):

Headline Seasonally Adjusted Consensus Range Consensus Actual IP (month over month change) 0.2 % to 0.4 % +0.3 % +0.2 % IP Subindex Manufacturing (month over month change) 0.0 % to 0.3 % +0.2 % -0.1 % Capacity Utilization 76.4 % to 76.9 % 76.7 % 76.7 %

IP headline index has three parts - manufacturing, mining and utilities - manufacturing was down 0.1 % this month (up 1.2 % year-over-year), mining up 0.5 % (up 10.2 % year-over-year), and utilities were up 1.6 % (down 0.6 % year-over-year). Note that utilities are 10.8 % of the industrial production index, whilst mining also is 10.8 %.

Comparing Seasonally Adjusted Year-over-Year Change of the Industrial Production Index (blue line) with Components Manufacturing (red line), Utilities (green line), and Mining (orange line)

Unadjusted Industrial Production year-over-year growth for 2 years has been near or below zero - it is currently trending up and now in expansion.

Holding this and other survey's Econintersect follows accountable for their predictions, the following graph compares the hard data from Industrial Products manufacturing subindex (dark blue bar) and US Census manufacturing shipments (lighter blue bar) to surveys.

In the above graphic, hard data is the long bars, and surveys are the short bars. The arrows on the left side are the key to growth or contraction.

To read my full analysis of industrial production - [click here].

Other Economic News this Week:

The Econintersect Economic Index for August 2017 appears to forecast static economic growth fundamentals - with the index showing normal growth for the fourth month in a row. Six-month employment growth forecast indicates modest improvement in the rate of growth.

Bankruptcies this Week from bankruptcydata.com: Crossroads Systems

