December 2017 Headline Consumer Credit Growth Rate Little Changed

However, there was a gentle deceleration throughout most of 2017.

The unadjusted data says that there has been little variation throughout 2017.

The headlines say consumer credit rate of annual growth declined from last month. Our analysis sees negligible change in the rate of growth.

There was significant downward revision of the previous months' data.

Not only does this data set suffer from backward revision (moderate to significant enough to change trends - such as this month), but the use of compounding (projecting monthly change as annual change) by the Federal Reserve to determine consumer credit growth rates exaggerates the volatility in this data. The total consumer credit unadjusted year-over-year growth in 2017 slowed steadily from 6.6% to 5.4% in December.

the default rate of consumer loans is now growing year-over-year,

that the amount of consumer credit outstanding relative to consumer expenditures is well over 21st century highs.

Household Debt Payments As A Percent of Disposable Income is near all time lows.

Last month's headline said:

In November, consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 8-3/4 percent. Revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 13-1/4 percent, while nonrevolving credit increased at an annual rate of 7-1/4 percent.

This month's headlines said:

Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7-3/4 percent during the fourth quarter. Revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 9-3/4 percent, while nonrevolving credit increased at an annual rate of 7 percent. In December, consumer credit increased at an annual rate of 5-3/4 percent.

Econintersect's view:

Unadjusted Consumer Credit Outstanding

Month- over- Month Growth Year- over- Year Growth Month- over- Month Growth without Student Loans Year- over- Year Growth without Student Loans Total +0.0 % +5.4 % +0.1 % +3.8 % Revolving -0.2 % +6.0 % n/a n/a Non- Revolving +0.1 % +5.1 % +0.2 % +2.5 %

Overall takeaways from this month's data:

Student loan year-over-year growth rate has been decelerating gradually since the beginning of 2013.

Student loans growth rate (US Government owned) decelerated 0.1 % month-over-month and year-over-year growth is 9.3 % year-over-year.

Revolving credit (e.g.credit cards - and this series includes no student loans) and had been slightly accelerating since 2010. This month there was a slight acceleration in the rate of year-over-year growth.

Year-over-Year Growth Rate Student Loans (Government Plus Private Sector - Not Current)

The market expected (from Bloomberg) consumer credit to expand $17.9 B to $22.0 B (consensus = $20.0 billion) versus the seasonally adjusted headline expansion of $18.4 billion reported.

Note that this consumer credit data series does not include mortgages.

The Econintersect analysis is different than the Fed's:

an effort is made to segregate student loans from consumer credit to see the underlying dynamics; Note that we are only using 70% of the value of student loans issued as only the US government accounts are up to date - and the Fed's total student loan account (SLOAS) is only issued quarterly.The trend lines are normally representative.

this analysis expresses growth as year-over-year change, not one month's change being projected as an annual change which creates significant volatility and distortion.

where our analysis expresses the change as month-over-month, month-over-month change is determined by subtracting the previous month's year-over-year improvement from the current month's year-over-year improvement.

The commonality between the Fed and Econintersect analysis is that consumer credit is expanding whether one considers student loans or not. Econintersect does not believe the seasonal adjustment methods used in the headlines are accurately conveying the situation.

This month student loans growth was 9.3 % year-over-year. Since the Great Recession, much of the increase in consumer credit had been from student loans. The following graph shows the flow into consumer credit including student loans (blue line) against the flow into student loans alone (red line).

