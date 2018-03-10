A Jobs Report So Good It Is Hard To Find Any Bad Dynamic

It is hard to find any negative dynamic.

Even inconsistencies between the household and establishment surveys were great and even better.

The headline seasonally adjusted BLS job growth was significantly above expectations.

The household and establishment surveys were not in sync BUT you have a choice between great and even better. This definitely was a good month with positive backward revisions - and it is very hard to point at any bad dynamic.

The year-over-year rate of growth for employment accelerated this month (blue bars on graph below). This is a year-over-year analysis which has no seasonality issues. This nullifies last month's decline.

Economic intuitive sectors of employment were positive.

This month's report internals (comparing household to establishment data sets) was inconsistent with the household survey showing seasonally adjusted employment added 785,000 vs the headline establishment number expanding 313,000. The point here is that part of the headlines are from the household survey (such as the unemployment rate) and part is from the establishment survey (job growth). From a survey control point of view - the common element is jobs growth - and if they do not match, your confidence in either survey is diminished. [note that the household survey includes ALL jobs growth, not just non-farm).

with the household survey showing seasonally adjusted employment added 785,000 vs the headline establishment number expanding 313,000. The point here is that part of the headlines are from the household survey (such as the unemployment rate) and part is from the establishment survey (job growth). From a survey control point of view - the common element is jobs growth - and if they do not match, your confidence in either survey is diminished. [note that the household survey includes ALL jobs growth, not just non-farm). The household survey added 806,000 people to the labor force.

A summary of the employment situation:

BLS reported: 313K (non-farm) and 287K (non-farm private). Unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1 %.

ADP reported: 235K (non-farm private)

In Econintersect's February 2018 economic forecast released in late January, we estimated non-farm private payroll growth at 160,000 (based on economic potential) and 160,000 (fudged based on current overrun / under-run of economic potential).

The market expected (from Bloomberg / Econoday):

Seasonally Adjusted Data Consensus Range Consensus Actual Nonfarm Payrolls - M/M change 152,000 to 230,000 205,000 313,000 Unemployment Rate - Level 4.0 % to 4.1 % 4.0 % 4.1 % Private Payrolls - M/M change 150,000 to 216,000 195,000 287,000 Manufacturing Payrolls - M/M change 8,000 to 28,000 17,000 31,000 Participation Rate - level 62.6 % to 62.8 % 62.7 % 63.0 % Average Hourly Earnings - M/M change 0.1 % to 0.3 % 0.2 % +0.1 % Average Hourly Earnings - Y/Y change 2.8 % to 3.0 % 2.9 % +2.6 % Av Workweek - All Employees 34.3 hrs to 34.4 hrs 34.4 hrs 34.5 hrs

The BLS reports seasonally adjusted data - manipulated with multiple seasonal adjustment factors, and Econintersect believes the unadjusted data gives a clearer picture of the jobs situation.

Non-seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls expanded 731,000 - the best February ever.

The comparing the jobs gains this month with the same month historically:

Last month's headline employment gains were revised upward. Generally speaking, employment is overstated when the economy is slowing and understated when the economy is accelerating.

Most of the analysis below uses unadjusted data, and presents an alternative view to the headline data.

Unemployment

The BLS reported U-3 (headline) unemployment was 4.1 % with the U-6 "all in" unemployment rate (including those working part time who want a full time job) was unchanged at 8.2 %. These numbers are volatile as they are created from the household survey.

BLS U-3 Headline Unemployment (red line, left axis), U-6 All In Unemployment (blue line, left axis), and Median Duration of Unemployment (green line, right axis)

Econintersect has an interpretation of employment supply slack using the BLS employment-population ratio, demonstrated by the graph below. The employment-population ratio significantly improved 0.3 to 63.0.

Employment-Population Ratio

The jobs picture - when the employment / population as a whole - has been on an uptrend since mid-2011. This ratio is determined by household survey.

Econintersect uses employment-populations ratios to monitor the jobless situation. The headline unemployment number requires the BLS to guess at the size of the workforce, then guess again who is employed or not employed. In employment - population ratios, the population is a given and the guess is who is employed.

This ratio has been in a general uptrend since the beginning of 2014. The employment-population ratio tells you the percent of the population with a job. Each 0.1 % increment represents approximately 300,000 jobs. [Note: these are seasonally adjusted numbers - and we are relying on the BLS to get this seasonal adjustment factor correct]. An unchanged ratio would be telling you that jobs growth was around 150,000 - as this is approximately the new entries to the labor market caused by population growth.

An unchanged ratio would be telling you that jobs growth was around 150,000 - as this is approximately the new entries to the labor market caused by population growth. The growth in employment since the Great Recession has been in full-time jobs.

Employment Metrics

The growth trend in the establishment survey's non-farm payroll year-over-year growth rate was trending up beginning of 2014 but has been trending down beginning in 2015. Year-over-year growth rate marginally improved this month.

Unadjusted Non-Farm Payrolls Year-over-Year Growth

Another way to view employment is to watch the total hours worked which no clear trend is obvious.

Percent Change Year-over-Year Non-Farm Private Weekly Hours Worked

The bullets below use seasonally adjusted data from the establishment survey except where indicated:

Average hours worked (table B-2) was improved 0.1 to 34.5. A rising number normally indicates an expanding economy .

Government employment grew 26,000 (26K) with the Federal Government down 7K, state governments up 2K and local governments up 31K.

grew 26,000 (26K) with the Federal Government down 7K, state governments up 2K and local governments up 31K. The big contributors to employment growth this month was retail (50.3K), manufacturing (31K) and construction (61K),

Manufacturing was up 31K, and construction was up 61K.

The unemployment rate (from household survey) for people between 20 and 24 (Table A-10) improved 0.6 to 6.8 %. This number is produced by survey and is very volatile.

Average hourly earnings (Table B-3) was up $0.04 to $26.75.

Private Employment: Average Hourly Earnings

To read the rest of this analysis [click here].

Other Economic News this Week:

The Econintersect Economic Index for March 2018 marginally improved but remains in territory associated with modest economic growth. Note that this index has been in a general down trend since July 2017. We remain concerned about the HISTORICALLY HIGH elevated spending to income ratios which paints a picture of a consumer spending all of its income - with little room for additional spending.

Please visit our landing page for a summary of all of our analysis this past week.