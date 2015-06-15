Walmart Rumored To Buyout First Solar

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is rumored to buyout First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) at $75 a share. First Solar currently trades at $50 a share. The rumored bid seems plausible given First Solar's long history with the Walton family.

In 1999, John Walton bought Glasstech Solar and renamed the company First Solar. John Walton held First Solar in JWMA (fka True North Partners), the investment arm of the Walton Family. John Walton sat on First Solar's board of directors until his death in 2005. Currently, Richard D. Chapman, the CFO of Walton Enterprises, sits on First Solar's board of directors. Additionally, Michael J. Ahearn, who manages the Walton family's fortune, chairs First Solar's board of directors.

In 2006, First Solar IPO'd at $20 per share. The Walton family had a 92% stake in the company before the IPO and a 40% stake in the company after the IPO. In 2008, the Walton Family sold a 13% stake in the company when the shares traded at $240 per share. Collectively, the Walton family owns 27% of First Solar's shares on float in two funds, JCL FSLR Holdings, and John T. Walton Trust No. 1 UAD.