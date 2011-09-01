Axion Power Concentrator 8: Beginning Sept. 1 2011

My pop was quite the train buff. Several times when I was a kid we took day trips aboard vintage coal and steam fired locomotives. The following link takes us aboard the Strausburg Railroad, which dad and I more than once enjoyed riding through the gently undulating Pennsylvania Amish landscape.



There's something innately compelling yet romantic to hear the whistles blow deep and high, trailing off into the far distance, the bells ringing, the clacking of the tracks, black smoke belching into the air, and that piece of grit that got stuck in your eye after you leaned your head out the window.



To me this fantastic video truly stirs fond memories. Enjoy all you train buffs:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQhuuZzDN3A