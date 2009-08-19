Sept./Oct. Are Dangerous Times, Historically Speaking

Here's a brief list of what's happened during September and October in years past:



-The Panic of 1907

-The Crash of 1929

-The Crash of 1987-The Russian debt default and LTCM meltdown August-September, 1998

-The multi-billion dollar Amaranth Advisors blow-up, September, 2006

-Last year's post Lehman Brothers crash



Surely this brief list could be added to, but given that the Shanghia Index (SSEC)has plummeted already about 20% since early this month, add in what Buffet said this morning, include that there are going to be a whole lot of people getting sick from the H1N1 virus when the schools reopen, and (hopefully) that there is a growing awareness that the debt the US is building (now $38,139/citizen) into uncharted territory--to where it never can be paid back, this September/October shapes up for a significant pullback.



The Street is stating about a 10% pullback is going to occur. I disagree. With the VIX inching up, we could easily drop 4% in just one day; as in how China dropped 4.3% today.



One of the key trends to follow is copper, which has come down $22.00 since August 12th.





Today's rise in the market can be correlated to oil shooting back up over $70.00. But, I believe this is more due to the shorts covering their positions for Friday's option expiration. Trading has been thin today, another signal that the market is rising without the fundamentals backing the move.



I've been trying to figure out when to short the market. Options Friday may be the day. Tomorrow, likely the market will continue up on more thin trading.



The day trader in me is on full attack today. But, what cash I have in my brokerage account (my conservative side), will stay in cash at least until late October.



I can't imagine any reputable investment advisor telling his clients now to get in long.



History portends that these are dangerous times.

