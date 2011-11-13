Axion Power Concentrator 20: Beginning Nov. 13, 2011

With the coming Axion Power conference call on Tuesday at 11:00 AM EST, this Concentrator is all business.Many thanks to Bangwhiz and HardToLove for their excellent and exhaustive work in compiling pertinent questions posed by many Axion Power Concentrator commentors.Bangwhiz has given consent to me to list the compilation of questions within this header, plus his keen insights in how to properly pose a question to Axion Power leadership such that the most information is obtained.Once again, many thanks to Bangwhiz and HardToLove for taking the baton, as my schedule this weekend was packed.The below correspondence has been pasted in from an SA email from Bangwhiz:Mayascribe:I think it important to post Concentrator 20 so the process doesn't get lost and lose visibility. If you look at my instapost you can get any important comments and insert them as you did in the past. To make it easy there was one duplicate question which I removed and corrected the numbering.Most of the Concentrator members are pretty intelligent. If they have the kind of money (from a personal perspective) as I do they could simply decide what they are going to ask, get in line during the question period and if their question has already been asked, pick a secondary question to ask, or just get off the line. I think trying to assign questions to callers will lead to someone saying screw it. People could quickly print the list, choose like a chinese menu and act accordingly.You could pick up the existing comments (there is only one or two) from my instablog and put them into your lead in like previous concentrators. We need the visibility you add to get anywhere.To simplify it for you here is my text corrected for numbering. You should be able to copy paste it into a blog and publish it fairly quickly. If you can't you can't, but I think the effort would suffer from lack of visibility. Cheers, Tom Munroe see below:Axion Conference Call Questions.ADVICE ON ASKING QUESTIONS: The important thing is to take a cue from analysts who ask questions on other CCs and phrase the questions in terms of "Can you add some color on the process you're going through with optimizing the Gen2 line, the progress you've made to date and the problem areas that still concern you?'Any time the question is too direct you run the risk of getting a negative answer but if you leave room to maneuver, the discussion can be more forthcoming.Remember, Tom Granville is not going to reveal information that impacts his negotiations with prospective customers such as what is the profit margin on PbC electrodes. He is not going to be presume to put words in prospective customers mouths and say Norfolk Southern is going to buy $3,000,000 worth of batteries a year for the next three years. He is not going to violate Non Disclosure Agreements. .I wouldn't’t introduce a question with a long preamble. Ask your question succinctly as possible. Ask for more clarity or color if you want more data, then get out of the wayHaving compiled these questions without any attempt on my part to edit the content of the questions I want to express my opinion that the next six months are the most important time frame in Axion’s recent history. I suggest we stick to questions that have a bearing on the immediate and near-term future and not what might happen 3 years down the road. Lastly, If I overlooked somebody’s questions from the comments in prior concentrators forgive me - it wasn’t intentional.TEAMWORK ON ASKING QUESTIONS: Indicate the two questions you think most important by number by comment in this instablog. If you think you can improve the wording of the question add it to your comment. Indicate if you intend to participate in the conference call in your comment. As to priority of questions and trying to coordinate whoever gets on the line first asking the highest priority question first that might be difficult to control. I suggest you select your favorite question and then develop a list of your own secondary questions and fire away with your favorite or your secondary question when your turn comes to ask questions.Topic A - Manufacturing1. What is the current production rate of electrodes on the Gen 2 line for one 8 hour shift?2. What is the goal of the production rate of electrodes on the Gen 2 line for one 8 hour shift?3. What is the production rate of the PbC per 8 hour shift?4. Can the PbC production rate be made significantly better?5. If Axion had to expand immediately to full capacity production of negative electrodes at New Castle, how long would it take to build out 9 more electrode lines.6. Given the eventual need of multiple Gen2 lines for Axion to produce PbC electrodes in large enough quantities to fill future automotive and other OEM needs, and considering the effects in Japan from this year's earthquakes and tsunami, 1) does Axion feel that Kuraray Chemical can produce enough activated carbon to meet the needs of a ramp up in Axion's production, and 2) has Axion identified and tested other possible sources of its activated carbon, and other raw materials that it needs for its PbC electrode, to help prevent a production bottleneck due to supplies of raw materials?7. "What is the rated capacity of the AGM line making AGM batteries?"8. "In October of this year PikeResearch released a new market analysis on start-stop systems and the advancements in batteries for them. One of the statements on the Executive Summary stated that lead-carbon (PbC) batteries are being developed by Axion Power, and others, and that these batteries will be available in model 2013 vehicles for the first time. Axion itself hasn't released anything to date to suggest that they will be ready to supply auto OEMs with batteries containing their PbC electrodes for the 2013 model year. Obviously you cannot comment on time lines for other developers, but does Axion believe it can meet a 2013 model year time table for any level of automotive OEM roll out, and if not, what are the major issues that are still preventing this?"9. Is certification the only thing preventing BMW from placing a non-test order? What the heck is holding up certification?10. What progress have you made in refining your fabrication process for producing carbon sheeting? What bottlenecks, if any, remain to be solved in producing carbon sheeting?This is an important question and needs to be carefully worded and a good follow up question developed.12. Are there technical issues remaining that currently prevent the commercialization of PbC? If so, what is the timeline for their resolution?TOPIC B - SALES, MARKETING, DEMONSTRATION PROGRAMS13. What is the status of the ongoing Envision Solar demonstration project and how would you characterize the results? FOLLOW UP question about PbC batteries being tested in the San Deigo Charging Station.14. What Toll Battery contract sales are expected in Q4 and Q! 2012?15. What activity is ongoing with Exide and East Penn? Is Axion engaged in any discussions with other potential strategic partners in the battery industry?16. How would you describe the results of meetings in September with European OEMs?17. How many European OEMS are actively field testing Axion Batteries?18. Mild Hybrid Vehicle research with US auto OEMs. Is this program still ongoing?19. What is the status of potential utility demonstartion projects utilizing the Power Cube?20. Has field testing began with either the yard or over-the-road locomotives at Norfolk Southern?21. Have any PcB batteries been ordered for the Residential market by your MOU partner?22. What feedback have you gotten from the auto industry to your proposed SS solution presented by your White Paper?23. In toto how many demonstration projects or field testing programs are currently ongoing?24. I would like to know which market will Axion get to first commercially, stationary, automotive or locomotive? and when can we expect our first non-testing commercial order for the PbC or powercube?25. Is there enough demand from customer testing programs to expect a meaningful ramp in PbC demand?26. Which market niches have the best potential for short, medium and long term sales?"27. Has there been real world testing by the OEM in vehicle fleets and if so what are the volumes of PbC incorporated into those tests?28. Has any testing of the PowerCube taken place outside of New Castle for a specific program or customer, and what is the target market that program is testing and how far along are they?29. Besides automotive S/S, Rail applications, and the Solar Tree relationships what are the different industries where the PbC is in actual physical testing by the end user?30. "What's the progress with the HT30? Is NS testing it? Is the HT30 involved with the Envision Solar project?31. How far along are the planned demonstration projects?32. Is certification the only thing preventing BMW from placing a non-test order?33. What is holding up certification?34. I'd like to know if and how much current 12V AGM battery manufacturers will have to retool in order to incorporate Axion electrodes into a preferred 16V PbC battery SS solution.35. When does management expect that NS will complete testing of the yard slug and road locomotive driven by PbC batteries?36. If these prototypes perform adequately, what magnitude of sales order do management reasonably expect from NS over the following 3 years?37. What timeline is there for management to convince automotive OEMs that PbC batteries are the solution the micro hybrid problem?38. In a best case scenario, when would supposed OEM-driven demand translate into PbC batteries in automotive showrooms?39. Are there non-rail/auto markets into which the PbC can be sold in meaningful quantities within the next 3 years? What are these markets? How large are they?