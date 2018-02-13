Cryptostrategist David Drake Calls BitMinutes Token Groundbreaking

“Owning and exchanging a cryptocurrency could lead to a new way of building a credit history,” Drake predicted.

“I see huge potential in this particular cryptocurrency,” cryptostrategist David Drake said of BitMinutes’ BMT Smart Token. “It is backed by a hard asset, the prepaid airtime minute; that is already traded actively, if informally, in emerging markets around the world.”

BMT is designed to combine guaranteed low-cost lending, money transfer, and prepaid minutes. The token will be traded on BitMinutes’ blockchain platform; which is designed to make a variety of financial services available to people in developing nations. BitMinutes’ BMT initial cryptocurrency offering (NYSE:ICO) is scheduled to start on March 1.

A New Way of Building a Credit History

“Owning and exchanging a cryptocurrency could lead to a new way of building a credit history,” Drake predicted. He thinks BMT would help people in developing countries use smartphones and phone minutes to build credit histories and escape poverty.

Another benefit of BMT and BitMinutes would be an expansion of banking services to people in developing nations. Drake thinks BitMinues can expand the availability of credit in some nations, “and could lead to an explosion of micro-lending in regions that really need it.”

Drake called BMT and BitMinutes’ business plan for the affordable delivery of financial services to the world’s poor “groundbreaking.” Drake was so impressed with BitMinutes that he joined the company’s board of advisors.

Coaching Expert Joins BitMinutes Board of Advisors

Dr. David Drake Ph.D. is the founder of the Center for Narrative Leadership Coaching & Design. He has studied human dynamics for 30 years and worked with over 70 organizations; including the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, Nike, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the U.S. and Australian federal governments.

Drake is an expert in narrative coaching and integrative development. He has trained over 10,000 people in 14 countries in his methods and founded a global community of licensed Narrative Design Partners.

Drake is the author of more than 40 publications, the editor of the textbook; The Philosophy and Practice of Coaching (2008, Jossey-Bass), and the author of Narrative Coaching: Bringing New Stories to Life (CNC Press, 2015), and the editor of the SAGE Handbook of Coaching (Sage, 2016).

