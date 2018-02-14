BitMinutes Among The Highlights Of The 2018 North American Bitcoin Conference

The World Bank estimated the number of“unbanked” people at two billion in 2015; most of those individuals live indeveloping regions like Sub-Saharan Africa.

BitMinutes was one of the companies making news at the 2018 North American Bitcoin Conference. The level of interest shown to the financial technology startup at the conference was high because of the recent drop in cryptocurrency prices.

Visitors were intrigued by BitMinutes because its platform is based on a real product that real people use in the real world – mobile phone minutes, the company’s CEO and founder Tom Meredith said. BitMinutes’ platform and planned Ethereum-based utility token BitMinute (BMT) is based on airtime for mobile devices.

“Our BitMinute is exchangeable for prepaid airtime minutes; which are already becoming a generally accepted informal currency within most of the communities we will be targeting,” Meredith said of BMT. The plan at BitMinutes is to sell financial services such as loans, peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, money transfers, and remittances to mobile phone users without bank accounts through a blockchain platform.

“Once the consumer has a BitMinute account, all transactions are tracked,” Meredith explained. “This leads to a formal credit history. This, in turn, leads to the ability of a cloud-based lender to lend micro loans and nano loans with more confidence. This lowers the interest the lenders have to charge. This leaves more money in the borrower’s pocket to invest. Do you see the virtuous economic cycle we can start here?”

A Potential Market of Two Billion People

The potential market for BitMinutes is a huge one, the two billion people in the world who lack bank accounts.

The World Bank estimated the number of “unbanked” people at two billion in 2015; most of those individuals live in developing regions like Sub-Saharan Africa. Many of those people have access to the internet via mobile phones and airtime they buy for cash.

BitMinutes’ plan is to convert that airtime into BMT cryptocurrency, and use the BMTs for other financial services. Meredith and his team think the biggest opportunities will be in loans, P2P payment, and money transfers.

Mobile phone usage in some developing nations is high. Around 88% of Kenya’s population owns a mobile phone, the Communications Authority of Kenya estimated. Meredith thinks those people are ready for cryptocurrency because they are already used to another digital medium of exchange airtime.

BitMintues’ parent company; P2P Cash, has been tapping that market for three years, Meredith noted. P2P cash specializes in money transfers between countries like the United States and Mexico. P2P Cash currently offers money transfers to 70 countries.

BitMinutes Plans March 1 ICO

BitMinutes and P2P cash attracted $2.5 million in investments and launched a multi-currency ERC20 (Ethereum-based) wallet in 2017. That means they have a real product, real people are using in the real world.

An initial cryptocurrency offering (NYSE:ICO) of BitMinute (BMT) is scheduled to start on March 1, 2018. A presale of BMT is also underway but 95% of the presale tokens had been sold as of February 12, 2018.

The North American Bitcoin Conference was held in Miami on January 18 and 19. The conference is part of the World Blockchain Forum.

