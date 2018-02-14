Load Test Of Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency Exchange Begins

Qurrex’s goal is to build a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange designed to serve professional brokers and institutional investors.

Qurrex plans to test several configurations of its exchange and engine in February to determine what the optimum performance is.

A successful test of the matching engine would demonstrate Qurrex’s ability to significantly increase the speed, volume, and efficiency of cryptocurrency trading.

The matching engine of the Qurrex exchange is now up and running, Qurrex announced.

The world’s first hybrid cryptocurrency exchange, Qurrex, started a crucial test on February 7, 2018.

The matching engine of the Qurrex exchange is now up and running, Qurrex announced.

The engine was operating at a capacity of two million transactions a second on February 7, 2018. Qurrex’s engineers will conduct load tests to determine the engine’s matching capacity. The hope is to create a decentralized exchange with a load capacity of up to 4.5-million transactions a second.

Qurrex plans to test several configurations of its exchange and engine in February to determine what the optimum performance is.

Full Documentation of Qurrex’s Testing will be posted online

Full documentation of Qurrex’s testing will be posted here: http://qurrex.statuspage.io/

The documentation includes:

Loading testing procedure regulations.

Tools for execution of load tests for users without their own preliminaries.

Information about further test plans.

A report on what bugs were discovered with Qurrex’s bounty program.

A Decentralized Exchange for Institutional Investors

Qurrex’s goal is to build a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange designed to serve professional brokers and institutional investors. To achieve that end its team is trying to build a decentralized exchange that utilizes the architecture of centralized industrial exchanges like the NYSE and LSE.

They think such a platform would increase the liquidity of the market and offer traders and investors higher levels of speed, reliability, and security than existing cryptocurrency exchanges. Qurrex believes all this can be delivered to traders and investors around the world by offering it in a node in a decentralized blockchain protocol.

The ultimate goal at Qurrex is to become a major gateway to the cryptocurrency markets for professional and institutional traders. This should include brokerages, investment bankers, fund managers, and other participants in the traditional stock markets.

A Team of Professionals

Amsterdam-based Qurrex has assembled a team of technology professionals who have had decades of experience building and operating high-load systems for traditional stock exchanges.

Qurrex plans to raise funds for its exchange and testing through a sale of its ERC20 (Ethereum-based) utility token QRX. A presale of QRX is scheduled for February 27 to March 7, 2018. A public sale of the QRX tokens is scheduled for March 19 through April 7, 2018.

