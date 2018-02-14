Partnership To Build Hybrid Cryptocurrency Exchange Announced

The ultimate goal at Qurrex is to become a major gateway to the cryptocurrency markets for professional and institutional traders. This should include brokerages, investment bankers, fund managers, and other participants in the traditional stock markets.

Qurrex just took a big step forward in its efforts to build the world’s first hybrid cryptocurrency exchange. The Netherlands-based company has tapped IT services provider Sunbay to build the infrastructure that will support its decentralized exchange.

The plan at Qurrex is to offer professional traders and institutional investors a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange supported by the kind of infrastructure found at large-scale stock exchanges like the NYSE. Qurrex will build the blockchain protocol through which users will access the exchange. Sunbay will provide the IT and telecommunications infrastructure upon which the exchange will operate.

“We are thrilled to team up with Sunbay, a company that has resources to support us in developing The Qurrex project,” Qurrex CEO Matthijs Johan Lek said.

Sunbay has been providing IT services in The Netherlands, Moscow, and the Ukraine. Sunbay’s services include global consultancy, software, development, and chain-integration. Sunbay is a subsidiary of Bizapps, a builder of apps and other solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Tapping Sunbay’s services will give Qurrex access to a team 120 full-time IT specialists that includes senior developers, Software and System Architects, Web Designers and others. Sunbay’s expertise will be critical in making Qurrex’s plan to offer industrial exchange architecture through the blockchain a reality.

Projects that Sunbay will help Qurrex with include the development of a blockchain-based cryptocurrency trading terminal and load testing of its exchange. Qurrex is currently beta testing its exchange online. The Qurrex exchange is scheduled to be unveiled to the after the completion of a token generation event for Qurrex’s QRX utility token.

A Team of Professionals

Amsterdam-based Qurrex has assembled a team of technology professionals who have had decades of experience building and operating high-load systems for traditional stock exchanges.

Qurrex plans to raise funds for its exchange and testing through a sale of its ERC20 (Ethereum-based) utility token QRX. A presale of QRX is scheduled for February 27 to March 7, 2018. A public sale of the QRX tokens is scheduled for March 19 through April 7, 2018.

To see what the Qurrex platform looks like, meet the Qurrex team, and learn more about the QRX token please visit Qurrex - First hybrid crypto exchange.