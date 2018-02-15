An Ethereum Blockchain For Manufacturing

A major goal at SyncFab is to connect Silicon Valley and Main Street over the blockchain. SyncFab will create a direct, instant connection between high-tech manufacturers and local factories.

“We believe that manufacturing locally is best for the planet as Governments and People care more how things are made when manufactured locally."

“The primary mission of SyncFab is to foster reshoring,” CEO and cofounder Jeremy Goodwin said.

The words blockchain and manufacturing do not normally go together. SynFab hopes to change that by adding the Ethereum blockchain to its existing cloud-based platform for machine shops.

SynFab’s business plan is enable manufacturers to order components through the Ethereum blockchain. Orders and plans for the components would appear in the blockchain. Machine-shop owners and manufacturers would bid on the jobs.

The winner of the bid would download the specifications for the component to a computer-controlled machine such as a CNC (computer-numerical control) lathe or a 3D printer. The machine would make the components which would be shipped to the manufacturer by FedEx or UPS.

SyncFab wants to Foster Reshoring

“The primary mission of SyncFab is to foster reshoring,” CEO and cofounder Jeremy Goodwin said. “We believe that manufacturing locally is best for the planet as Governments and People care more how things are made when manufactured locally as opposed to "out of sight, out of mind."

The hope is that this process would bring manufacturing back to the United States, by enabling manufacturers to order most of their components from American firms. One of the main goals at Sync Fab is reshoring, bring jobs back to the U.S. Another objective is to restore the local economy, where goods are produced in a nation or region, instead of shipped through a global supply chain.

To achieve these lofty goals, SyncFab has created a Virtual Supply Chain Procurement Program to service small organizations. Another goal is to create a network of machine shops that can serve businesses and organizations of all shapes and sizes.

Separate programs work with research facilities, hardware startups, purchasing departments, engineering departments, and large companies. Businesses can gain free access to try SyncFab’s supply-chain management solutions online.

Connecting Silicon Valley and Main Street on the Blockchain

A major goal at SyncFab is to connect Silicon Valley and Main Street over the blockchain. SyncFab will create a direct, instant connection between high-tech manufacturers and local factories and machine shops.

An example of this would be an electronics company in San Jose that needs some CNC laser cutting done. It needs the work done fast, but all the local machine shops with laser cutters have backlogs of work. Meanwhile, a machine shop in Pueblo, Colorado, has a CNC laser cutter that is gathering dust.

Using the SncFab platform the manufacturer in Silicon Valley would post a job on the blockchain. The machine-shop owner in Pueblo would be able to bid on the laser-cutting job; and if she got it, fill the order and ship the finished products to San Jose fast using UPS or FedEx.

The manufacturer would go along with the process; because he or she would be able to monitor everything including quality control in real time over the blockchain. The machine-shop can get instant payment in cash via electronic funds transfer (EFT), or even request a paper check.

“SyncFab revolutionizes the manufacturing supply chain by connecting buyers directly to hardware manufacturers through blockchain,” SyncFab co-founder Andy Tong said.

This can create manufacturing jobs at both the machine shop and the manufacturer. Other jobs would be created in shipping, delivery, truck driving, and shipping and receiving. Money might be transferred directly from Silicon Valley to distressed industrial areas like Pueblo.

SyncFab hopes to attract manufacturers with promises of lower-minimum costs, fast production, real-time updates, and ISO 9001 industry-certified machine shops. Machine shop owners would get fast payment to cover bills and meet payrolls. SyncFab customers would have a choice of using the company’s MFG Ethereum-based token or the U.S. Dollar for payment.

That means a machine-shop owner will be able to pay the rent or the electric bill; or cover her payroll, with funds from the SyncFab platform. It gives business owners on Main Street a strong incentive to participate in the blockchain.

The Beginnings of a new Blockchain-Based Job Market

The combination of blockchain and industrial equipment being pioneered by companies like SyncFab is likely to give rise to a new job market.

The market will combine characteristics of both traditional skilled trades and the gig economy. There might be more work but much of it will be done on a contract or gig basis rather than as salaried labor.

A likely outcome is a fusion of the two processes. An example of this would be a CNC Milling Machine that would fill orders through the SyncFab blockchain.

Jobs that might be created by these developments include CNC machine operators, delivery people, and technicians to service and repair the machines. Other jobs would be generated by the money that those individuals would spend in their communities.

SyncFab Sold 85% of Presale Tokens

Investors seem to like SyncFab the company has presold 85% of its 15,000 ETH soft cap (around 12,750 ETH) for the ERC20 Ethereum MFG utility tokens sold in partnership with Smart MFG Tech Ltd, a 15 February 2018 SyncFab announcement states.

The presale allowed participants to obtain MFG Tokens with a 25% bonus. The MFG Token is an Ethereum-based (ER20) utility token designed to reward purchasers and manufacturers, make payments, protect intellectual properties, promote trust, and transparency through the execution of smart contracts on the blockchain.

The company reports that it was able to build a strong following and expects to reach its targets ahead of schedule. Some of its social media channels, such as Telegram, have over 10,000 active users.

Various ranking sites and experts have recently praised SyncFab and its expansion into blockchain. TrackICO gives SyncFab a 5/5 rating, and Angel Blog (Amr Shady) gave the company an Inception Score of 97%.

The prestigious ICO Bench gave the company a 4.3 ranking. Meanwhile, SyncFab is preparing to make several announcements on partnerships in the upcoming weeks.

For more information about SyncFab, please visit: SyncFab | CNC Machining On Demand: Smart Manufacturing Supply Chain Management for Precision.... More information about the presale and the upcoming main token campaign can be found here: SyncFab | Blockchain for Hardware Manufacturing Supply Chain.