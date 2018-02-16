Entrepreneur And Investor David Drake Joins Qurrex Advisors

Qurrex is a planning a token generation event (TGE) for its QRX Ethereum based (ER20) token on March 19, 2018.

Testing of Qurrex’s exchange to determine an optimum level of performance is ongoing. A rollout of the exchange and a next-generation trading terminal should occur later this year.

Qurrex’s blockchain-based platform is designed to combine the high-volume architecture of traditional stock exchanges with a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

“The Qurrex hybrid cryptocurrency exchange is the product of an amalgam of the best of what blockchain technology and financial technology can offer,” Drake said.

LDJ Capital founder and Chairman David Drake has joined the board of advisors the world’s first hybrid cryptocurrency exchange.

LDJ Capital founder and Chairman David Drake has joined the board of advisors the world’s first hybrid cryptocurrency exchange.

“The Qurrex hybrid cryptocurrency exchange is the product of an amalgam of the best of what blockchain technology and financial technology can offer,” Drake said. “Only with a strong team and robust system can this be made possible.”

“The expertise, passion, and integrity of the Qurrex team drew me to this project;t and I am excited to work with them in creating this unique solution that will benefit the crypto community globally,” Drake announced.

Qurrex combines the architecture of stock exchanges with a decentralized exchange

Qurrex’s blockchain-based platform is designed to combine the high-volume architecture of traditional stock exchanges with a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

The target market for Qurrex’s services will be professional traders and institutional investors that need greater speeds and volumes of trading. Qurrex is achieving some of those goals; its matching engine was operating at a capacity of two million transactions a second on 7 February 2018. Qurrex’s goal is to build a matching engine with a capacity of 4.5 million transactions a second.

Successful load testing would enable Qurrex to fix one of the major flaws of present-generation blockchain-exchanges. The current crypto-assets exchanges operate at a much lower speed and far smaller capacity than centralized exchanges like the LSE and CME.

Testing of Qurrex’s exchange to determine an optimum level of performance is ongoing. A rollout of the exchange and a next-generation trading terminal should occur later this year.

LDJ Capital Chairman Joins Qurrex Advisors

David Drake is the chairman and founder of LDJ Capital, a New York based firm that offers asset management and financial advice to Ultra High Net Worth families.

LDJ currently has $1.5 trillion in assets under management in a global network of hedge funds and other funds. The firm has offices in Beijing, London, Shanghai, London, Miami, Rome, Singapore, Los Angeles, Parkland, Florida, and Palo Alto, California.

“David’s unmatched insight and professional experience will be beneficial to Qurrex and will assist us in attaining strategic goals,” Qurrex CEO Matthijs Johan Lek said.

Drake is also chairman of the Soho Loft Media Group. Soho Loft is a Manhattan-based business accelerator that provides members access to business services, investment, and media outreach. The Soho Loft Media Group has access to a network of 100,000 potential investors and has sponsored more than 1,500 global conferences.

Drake has represented the U.S. Department of Commerce before the European Union Commission in Brussels and Rome, and at the Transatlantic Forum. Drake is a well-known speaker who has addressed the British Parliament.

The blockchain community knows Drake as an advisor to more than 30 blockhain-based companies. Half, (15) of those companies raised more than $500 million in funding through token generation events in fewer than six months.

Qurrex Plans Token Generation Event

Lek has assembled a team of seasoned professionals with experience in big data, stock-exchange operations, investment banking, IT, and brokerage infrastructure to build Qurrex. Lek himself has had more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment banking.

Qurrex is a planning a token generation event (TGE) for its QRX Ethereum based (ER20) token on March 19, 2018.

For more information about Qurrex and the QRX Token please visit: https://qurrex.com/