Apple Pay Cash Goes International Or Does It?

Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) game of catch up with PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is gaining steam. Apple Pay Cash might soon be rolled out in Brazil, Ireland, and Spain.

Apple users in those countries have claimed to have spotted Apple Pay Cash in iOS messages, Endgadet reported. The expansion is simply hearsay at this point because Apple has not confirmed it.

Apple is trying to beat PayPal’s Venmo to the punch by expanding its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment option to other countries first. Venmo is only available in the US right now, but Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is expanding its Google Pay, and testing an even more versatile P2P solution called Tez in India.

It looks as if Apple Pay Cash is far from being a major player in P2P. Although it is trying to enter some new markets before PayPal and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). It is not clear what countries Apple Pay Cash will go to next, but the United Kingdom is a likely possibility - because it is right next door to Ireland.

Members of the European Union such as France, Italy, and Germany, are also a strong possibility because Ireland and Spain are both members of the Eurozone.