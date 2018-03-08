TGV Therapeutics Drug Shows Promise Against Fungal Superbugs

MYC-053 is TGV’s lead product candidate, and itis described as a “novel antifungal agent that is structurally distinct fromthe three main classes of antifungal antibiotics.”.

C.auris is a pathogenic fungus that has been known to spread in healthcare facilities. C.auris can infect wounds, the bloodstream, and the urinary tract.

Initial testing by TGV was so promising the NIH decided to expand research into MYC-053.

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) are testing a drug that shows promise in fighting multidrug-resistant fungal infections, or “fungal superbugs.”

The fatality rate from C.auris is very high, up to 60% of those infected with the pathogen die from it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated. The high fatality rate is why C.auris is considered of the deadliest fungal superbugs and a “catastrophic threat” by acting CDC Director Dr. Anne Schuchat.

NIH studying new TGV Antifungal Drug

MYC-053 is a structurally distinct both oral and IV antifungal antibiotic with a unique dual mode of action that shows promise in fighting a number of pathogenic fungi, TGV announced.

TGV’s application for research studies on MYC-053 so impressed the NIH that it contacted the company with a proposal for in-depth research at a number of facilities. The location of the research was not mentioned in TGV’s announcement about the tests.

MYC-053 is TGV's lead product candidate, and it is described as a "novel antifungal agent that is structurally distinct from the three main classes of antifungal antibiotics."

TGV Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to and developing novel antifungal antibiotics that will bring therapy of invasive fungal infections to a principally new level of effectiveness. TGV Therapeutics' ultimate goal is to apply the MYC-053 to some of the deadliest fungal infections - those caused by multidrug resistant Candida species, including Candida glabrata and Candida auris.

The lead researcher on MYC-053, Dr. George Tetz MD, is the CEO and Senior Director of Clinical Development for TGV Laboratories. Another researcher; Dr. Victor Tetz serves as scientific advisor and head of strategic planning for TGV Laboratories.

More information about MYC-053 and TGV Therapeutics can be found here: Homepage - TGV-Therapeutics

