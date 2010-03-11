Watch Seeking Alpha author Shaun Rein on Bloomberg TV and CNBC's Squawk Box

Tech, Long Only, Dividend Investing, IPOs

Contributor Since 2008

Boaz Berkowitz has a unique interest being a Seeking Alpha contributor as he not only has a passion for writing and companies in general, but was also Seeking Alpha's Director of Contributor Relations from 2008 to 2011.





Boaz is currently the Founder & CEO of TalkMarkets, a first of its kind financial website. TalkMarkets is a smart site which covers the entire breadth of the diverse financial realm but is customized and tailored to each individual user. Your interests, preferences, and level of investment sophistication influence what content you see and in what medium. This ensures a browsing experience which is easy, quick and personally relevant. Additionally, we've made interacting easy by incorporating the best social media tools and creating a few of our own.

As the first ever contributor-owned website, TalkMarkets is truly unique and issues its founding contributors equity in the company.

Boaz has a diverse background, having begun his career at Bloomberg L.P. in Manhattan. Later he was lured into the world of e-commerce where for nearly six years he served as the Director of Online Operations for Saturn Enterprises. He has also consulted for several companies including Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), the world's largest operator of 747 cargo aircraft, and GLX, the first global online financial community specifically for investors.Boaz's interests extend beyond writing - he is involved with several charitable and community organizations. He sits on the Board of Directors for Binghamton University's Hillel and has served as an auxiliary police officer for the NYPD at Manhattan's 24th precinct. Boaz has an unusually supportive and understanding wife and four amazing children.