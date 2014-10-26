The Enormous "Magnit". Where Is The Limit?

At the moment, "Magnit" shares may be an example to follow for shares of other companies. Dynamics is absolutely fantastic - constant growth without any significant pullbacks. If Warren Buffet invested in "Magnit" instead of "Tesco, he would not be disappointed, because "Magnit" increased 10 times, since IPO was in 2006.
Where is the catch? What prevents from continue increasing revenues and expanding?
|
Year
|
Revenue (RUB)
|
Rev. growth rate
|
Share price (RUB)
|
Share price growth rate
|
2007
|
94 035 000 000
|
1270
|
2008
|
132 921 220 000
|
41%
|
475
|
-267%
|
2009
|
169 860 970 000
|
28%
|
2160
|
454%
|
2010
|
236 193 550 000
|
39%
|
4079
|
88%
|
2011
|
335 607 390 000
|
41%
|
2782
|
-68%
|
2012
|
448 661 130 000
|
33%
|
4786
|
72%
|
2013
|
579 694 880 000
|
29%
|
9218
|
92%
|
Average increase (%) (2009-2013)
|
340%
|
427%
Source: Company's Data
As the tables show, the dynamics of the market value of "Magnit" is positively correlated with the growth of its revenue. Average revenue growth of the "Magnit" is 35%. Whereby "Magnit" sought such powerful figures?
|
Year
|
Revenue
|
S
|
Number of hypermarkets
|
S
rate (%)
|
Num.H.
|
2007
|
94 035 000 000
|
651 658
|
2197
|
2008
|
132 921 220 000
|
823 507
|
2582
|
26%
|
17%
|
2009
|
169 860 970 000
|
1 059 867
|
3228
|
29%
|
25%
|
2010
|
236 193 550 000
|
1 423 800
|
4055
|
34%
|
26%
|
2011
|
335 607 390 000
|
1 970 000
|
5309
|
38%
|
31%
|
2012
|
448 661 130 000
|
2 549 000
|
6884
|
29%
|
30%
|
2013
|
579 694 880 000
|
3 011 380
|
8093
|
18%
|
18%
|
Average Increase (%) (2009-2013)
|
284%
|
251%
Source: Company's data
Due to aggressive expansion. "Magnit" and other major retail groups spent a significant expansion at the food retail market.
Source: Company's data
But as the graph shows, market area growth rate is slowing down. Over the last 5-7 years organized trade in Russia has grown significantly. In the more developed regions Russian retailers are faced with the challenge of the next race, the opening of a new supermarket leads to an outflow of buyers from the neighboring one. Thus, there is reason to believe that the number of stores in developed regions has reached such a level that further expansion will not be bringing such impressive results as before.
Dark gray color indicates the regions where "Magnit" is represented. Further expansion of the company in the eastern regions is an option, in the company's development strategy it is stated that it seeks to open at least 500 new stores annually. But this forecasts some difficulties. The total population of Siberia and the Russian Far East is not more than 26 million people. The territory has a much smaller population density, not to mention other conditions. Hence, for further expansion in these regions "Magnit" will require significant investments at a much lower efficiency.
Source: Company's Data
As for the retail market, the investment in this sector in 2009 would have been far-sighted and a very profitable solution. According to the 2012 market volume was about 380 billion Euros, which is comparable to the most developed markets of Western Europe.
Source: Rosstat, PSB Research
Retail market growth rate is slowing. Which suggests that for further growth is needed significant improvement of living standards and GDP growth.
Okay, in this case, how can "Magnit" can increase revenue without increasing the floor space at the same rate? The answer is obvious, they can do it by a growth of an average bill. People need to spend more money. On the other hand, this must be caused by the growth of welfare of the population or the population must take more loans. Let's look at the dynamics of GDP.
Russia, GDP
Source: Ministry of Economic Development
We see a very strong decline of economic growth in Russia today. In 2013, the GDP growth was 1.3%. In 2014, the expected growth is 0.5% in 2015 is expected a slight acceleration of 1.2%, which can not be considered as a great result for an emerging economy. And we see all these results at an average oil price of $ 100-104 per barrel. So, in fact we see a recession, and the geopolitical events that occur today do nothing to improve the situation.
So we cannot speak about growth of welfare. In contrast, the Ministry of Economic Development, reported that the turnover of retail trade in food, including drinks and tobacco, increased in comparable prices by only 0.3%, which is 2% below the growth in the same period of 2013. Also, according to the research, Russians have started to buy goods at special or reduced price (22%), or started to buy only the most necessary goods, thus reducing purchases of expensive products.
In regards to the level of debt load of the population, it is at the highest levels. In the recent report on the state of the Russian Central Bank an excessive growth of credits was highlighted as one of the main risks for the financial sector. Unsecured loans almost exceed the amount of the second-largest segment "loans of mortgages" by three times (5.9 and 1.9 trillion Rubles respectively).
Annual growth of credits to households
Source: Central Bank of Russia
The reasons for the slowdown can be as following: the fall of the exchange rate, the drop in oil prices and a decline in the purchasing capacity of the population. The price of US dollar for the first time in history exceeded 40 Rubles per 1 dollar, "Brent" fell below $90 per barrel. All these factors can seriously hit the purchasing capacity of the population, which is a negative influence on the "Magnit".
But anyway, as long as "Magnit" turns out to hold a good pace of revenue growth. Apparently the 2014 would be the succesful for "Magnit" in terms of financial reporting. In September "Magnit" showed growth rates better than expected and now expects revenue growth in 2014 to 27-29%, which is more than acceptable results for the company with a P/e - 20. Among other things, "Magnit" is one of the most clear and transparent companies from the perspective of foreign investors, so it can serve as a safe asset in the event of a further fall of the Russian market. This logic is also confirmed by the very organization of business "Magnit", focusing on the budgetary customer, that can give to "Magnit" opportunity to feel better than it competitors in a crisis time. Therefore, you must carefully choose the entrance for short sales.
Industry analysis
|
Company
|
Capitalization
|
P/E
|
Revenue
|
Num.Hypermarkets
|
S mln. M^2
|
Magnit
|
940 737 360 000
|
20
|
736 212 490 000
|
8093
|
3011
|
X5 Retail Group
|
195 939 827 148
|
12,5
|
614 744 000 000
|
4544
|
2222
|
Dixy
|
52 270 250 000
|
10
|
212 995 260 000
|
1799
|
584
|
Lenta
|
189 746 853 975
|
20
|
196 201 760 000
|
87
|
508
|
Okey
|
77 653 602 000
|
16
|
160 379 430 000
|
94
|
489
Source: Company's Data