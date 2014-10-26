The Enormous "Magnit". Where Is The Limit?

At the moment, "Magnit" shares may be an example to follow for shares of other companies. Dynamics is absolutely fantastic - constant growth without any significant pullbacks. If Warren Buffet invested in "Magnit" instead of "Tesco, he would not be disappointed, because "Magnit" increased 10 times, since IPO was in 2006.

Where is the catch? What prevents from continue increasing revenues and expanding?

Year Revenue (RUB) Rev. growth rate

(%) Share price (RUB) Share price growth rate

(%) 2007 94 035 000 000 1270 2008 132 921 220 000 41% 475 -267% 2009 169 860 970 000 28% 2160 454% 2010 236 193 550 000 39% 4079 88% 2011 335 607 390 000 41% 2782 -68% 2012 448 661 130 000 33% 4786 72% 2013 579 694 880 000 29% 9218 92% Average increase (%) (2009-2013) 340% 427%

Source: Company's Data

As the tables show, the dynamics of the market value of "Magnit" is positively correlated with the growth of its revenue. Average revenue growth of the "Magnit" is 35%. Whereby "Magnit" sought such powerful figures?

Year Revenue

(RUB) S

(m^2) Number of hypermarkets S rate (%) Num.H.

rate

(%) 2007 94 035 000 000 651 658 2197 2008 132 921 220 000 823 507 2582 26% 17% 2009 169 860 970 000 1 059 867 3228 29% 25% 2010 236 193 550 000 1 423 800 4055 34% 26% 2011 335 607 390 000 1 970 000 5309 38% 31% 2012 448 661 130 000 2 549 000 6884 29% 30% 2013 579 694 880 000 3 011 380 8093 18% 18% Average Increase (%) (2009-2013) 284% 251%

Source: Company's data

Due to aggressive expansion. "Magnit" and other major retail groups spent a significant expansion at the food retail market.

Source: Company's data

But as the graph shows, market area growth rate is slowing down. Over the last 5-7 years organized trade in Russia has grown significantly. In the more developed regions Russian retailers are faced with the challenge of the next race, the opening of a new supermarket leads to an outflow of buyers from the neighboring one. Thus, there is reason to believe that the number of stores in developed regions has reached such a level that further expansion will not be bringing such impressive results as before.

Dark gray color indicates the regions where "Magnit" is represented. Further expansion of the company in the eastern regions is an option, in the company's development strategy it is stated that it seeks to open at least 500 new stores annually. But this forecasts some difficulties. The total population of Siberia and the Russian Far East is not more than 26 million people. The territory has a much smaller population density, not to mention other conditions. Hence, for further expansion in these regions "Magnit" will require significant investments at a much lower efficiency.

Source: Company's Data

As for the retail market, the investment in this sector in 2009 would have been far-sighted and a very profitable solution. According to the 2012 market volume was about 380 billion Euros, which is comparable to the most developed markets of Western Europe.

Source: Rosstat, PSB Research

Retail market growth rate is slowing. Which suggests that for further growth is needed significant improvement of living standards and GDP growth.

Okay, in this case, how can "Magnit" can increase revenue without increasing the floor space at the same rate? The answer is obvious, they can do it by a growth of an average bill. People need to spend more money. On the other hand, this must be caused by the growth of welfare of the population or the population must take more loans. Let's look at the dynamics of GDP.

Russia, GDP

Source: Ministry of Economic Development

We see a very strong decline of economic growth in Russia today. In 2013, the GDP growth was 1.3%. In 2014, the expected growth is 0.5% in 2015 is expected a slight acceleration of 1.2%, which can not be considered as a great result for an emerging economy. And we see all these results at an average oil price of $ 100-104 per barrel. So, in fact we see a recession, and the geopolitical events that occur today do nothing to improve the situation.

So we cannot speak about growth of welfare. In contrast, the Ministry of Economic Development, reported that the turnover of retail trade in food, including drinks and tobacco, increased in comparable prices by only 0.3%, which is 2% below the growth in the same period of 2013. Also, according to the research, Russians have started to buy goods at special or reduced price (22%), or started to buy only the most necessary goods, thus reducing purchases of expensive products.

In regards to the level of debt load of the population, it is at the highest levels. In the recent report on the state of the Russian Central Bank an excessive growth of credits was highlighted as one of the main risks for the financial sector. Unsecured loans almost exceed the amount of the second-largest segment "loans of mortgages" by three times (5.9 and 1.9 trillion Rubles respectively).

Annual growth of credits to households



Source: Central Bank of Russia

The reasons for the slowdown can be as following: the fall of the exchange rate, the drop in oil prices and a decline in the purchasing capacity of the population. The price of US dollar for the first time in history exceeded 40 Rubles per 1 dollar, "Brent" fell below $90 per barrel. All these factors can seriously hit the purchasing capacity of the population, which is a negative influence on the "Magnit".

But anyway, as long as "Magnit" turns out to hold a good pace of revenue growth. Apparently the 2014 would be the succesful for "Magnit" in terms of financial reporting. In September "Magnit" showed growth rates better than expected and now expects revenue growth in 2014 to 27-29%, which is more than acceptable results for the company with a P/e - 20. Among other things, "Magnit" is one of the most clear and transparent companies from the perspective of foreign investors, so it can serve as a safe asset in the event of a further fall of the Russian market. This logic is also confirmed by the very organization of business "Magnit", focusing on the budgetary customer, that can give to "Magnit" opportunity to feel better than it competitors in a crisis time. Therefore, you must carefully choose the entrance for short sales.

Industry analysis

Company Capitalization P/E Revenue Num.Hypermarkets S mln. M^2 Magnit 940 737 360 000 20 736 212 490 000 8093 3011 X5 Retail Group 195 939 827 148 12,5 614 744 000 000 4544 2222 Dixy 52 270 250 000 10 212 995 260 000 1799 584 Lenta 189 746 853 975 20 196 201 760 000 87 508 Okey 77 653 602 000 16 160 379 430 000 94 489

Source: Company's Data